“Most difficult position in English football" - Gary Neville names one area Manchester United need to improve squad in ahead of new season

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has stated that unless the club signs a new goalkeeper, their chances of qualifying for a European competition next season will look slim. Neville, who was a guest on the Stick To Football podcast (via Manchester Evening News), emphasized that signing a new shot-stopper should be United's top priority during the current summer transfer window.

Head coach Ruben Amorim has already made waves by signing center-forward Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig this summer, along with adding Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to the squad. This suggests United could potentially field a completely new-look front three in their first game of the new Premier League season against Arsenal on Sunday, August 17.

However, Neville feels that if the club does not sign a top goalkeeper, it could lead them to disastrous results throughout a long campaign. The ex-defender is clearly disappointed with Andre Onana, who has been widely criticised after arriving at the club to take over from the departing David de Gea. Onana's handling as well as composure have often been the bones of contention with pundits.

United, interestingly, have been linked with Paris Saint-Germain's Gianluigi Donnarumma in recent times, and these rumours have gained steady ground after the latter's fallout with his club, leading to him being axed from the squad for their victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Super Cup final. The Red Devils have also shown interest in Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba.

“You’ve got to get a goalkeeper. If you’ve got a goalkeeper and a midfield player, I think fifth or sixth [spot] will be achievable. I think without a goalkeeper, it’s eighth or ninth [spot]. That is the number one most difficult position in English football: Manchester United goalkeeper," said Neville.

"When they said Martinez from Villa earlier in the season, I wanted him" - former Manchester United defender Gary Neville

While adding that any goalkeeper at Manchester United will be heavily scrutinized, Neville believed that Donnarumma would be a good choice. However, he also mentioned that Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez, who is widely regarded as one of the best shot-stoppers in the league, could be a good fit for the Red Devils because of his personality traits. Martinez won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

"I think it’s the most scrutiny that anybody comes under. Donnarumma or Martinez. When they said about Martinez from Villa earlier in the season, I wanted him. His personality. He’s got guts. He’s got that presence,” Neville said.

Onana, favored by former Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag, joined Old Trafford during the 2023 summer transfer window. Although he has won the FA Cup and contributed to the club reaching the UEFA Europa League final, the Cameroon international has faced difficulties between the posts and has often made costly mistakes.

If the Red Devils sign either Donnarumma or Martinez—along with securing Baleba from Brighton—they would become one of the most highly-rated teams in English football this season. The signing of Sesko, in particular, has already attracted significant interest, as he scored 39 goals over two seasons at RB Leipzig and is still only 22 years old.

Alongside Cunha and Mbeumo, the Slovenia international is expected to help solve United's longstanding goal-scoring problems and boost their chances of qualifying for a European competition next season. If Amorim further strengthens his squad with the addition of a midfielder and a top-rated goalkeeper, Manchester United would have checked all the boxes.

