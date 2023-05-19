“Most disrespected player on the planet” – Fans raise their voice against Premier League star missing out on Player of the Season nominations

Football fans have criticized the Premier League's decision to not name Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah in their list of nominations for Player of the Season.

Salah failed to make the league's seven-man shortlist for the award. Leaders Manchester City and second-placed Arsenal had two nominees apiece. Meanwhile, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United saw one player apiece make the list.

The list includes: Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne (both City), Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka (both Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), and Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United).

While most of these players are viewed as deserved candidates for the Premier League's Player of the Season award, some fans feel Salah was unlucky to miss out. They took to Twitter to voice their frustrations, with one of them writing:

"Rashford and Saka ahead of Salah again just reflecting he’s the most disrespected player on the planet."

Another tweeted:

"How’s salah not got in over rashford… rashford has been average for most of the season."

Here are some more reactions from Twitter:

Markus Östros @TheZ1000 @sportbible Salah should be in instead of Rashford. In a "bad" season he has 19 goals and 10 assists, great numbers. @sportbible Salah should be in instead of Rashford. In a "bad" season he has 19 goals and 10 assists, great numbers.

Michael Hawthorne @scrabo04 @sportbible Guess if Rashford and Saka are nominated, then Salah should be up for considering has more goal contributions @sportbible Guess if Rashford and Saka are nominated, then Salah should be up for considering has more goal contributions

Salah has been one of Liverpool's best players in what has been a poor overall season for the club. The Egyptian has particularly impressed in the Premier League, netting 19 goals and laying out 10 assists, while playing every game in this season's competition.

He has a goal conversion rate of 17% and has averaged 1.3 key passes and 1.2 successful dribbles per league game.

Looking at the stats of players nominated for the Premier League's POTS award

Erling Haaland is arguably the favorite to win the Premier League's Player of the Season award.

In his first campaign with Manchester City, Haaland has scored 36 goals in 33 matches, breaking the record for most goals in a single English top-flight campaign. He has also laid out seven assists, while averaging 0.9 key passes per game and converting 30% of his shots into goals.

The Norwegian's City teammate Kevin De Bruyne has also been excellent. De Bruyne has recorded seven goals and 16 assists in the Premier League this term, while averaging 3.3 key passes and 1.1 successful dribbles per game.

Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka is the only player apart from Mohamed Salah to reach double figures in both goals and assists. Saka has also played in every Premier League game for Arsenal this term and has recorded 11 goals and 14 assists. He has averaged 2.0 key passes per game and converted 15% of his chances.

Gunners skipper Martin Odegaard, usually viewed as a creative force, has turned into a serial goalscorer in this campaign. The Norwegian has netted 15 times in the league while laying out seven assists as well. Odegaard has averaged 2.1 key passes per game and scored with 16% of his shots.

Marcus Rashford has tapered off a little in recent weeks, but has enjoyed a brilliant campaign overall. The Englishman has scored 16 goals and laid out five assists in the Premier League this season. He terrorized defenses prior to his recent blip, averaging 1.5 successful dribbles per game while converting 16% of his chances.

Harry Kane is arguably the only Tottenham Hotspur player to deserve any praise this season in what has been an underwhelming campaign. Despite playing under three managers this term alone, Kane has kept up his production, scoring 27 goals in 36 Premier League matches.

His 22% goal conversion rate is excellent and he has also averaged 1.5 key passes per game, but has just three assists due to his teammates' profligacy.

Lastly, Kieran Trippier has helped guide Newcastle United to third place in the standings. The full-back has scored once and assisted seven times in 36 league matches, while helping his side keep 13 clean sheets.

Trippier has also averaged 3.0 key passes, 2.0 clearances, 1.9 tackles, 1.2 interceptions, and 4.5 successful duels per game.

