"Most dominant performance I've seen" - Chelsea fans react to comfortable Carabao Cup victory against Tottenham

Chelsea recorded a comfortable 2-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final courtesy of a strong performance in the London derby. The Blues named a much-changed line-up from the one that faced Liverpool at the weekend, with Romelu Lukaku returning to the team after being dropped for his explosive interview.
The likes of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Malang Sarr and Saul Niguez were also handed starts, while Tottenham's front three of Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane and Lucas Moura grabbed the headlines as far as their team sheet was concerned.
Chelsea raced off the blocks and took an early lead through Kai Havertz, whose close-range shot found its way into the back of the net via a touch from Davinson Sanchez. The German attacker made a clever run into the box to get on the end of a pass from Marcos Alonso, who galloped forward to win the ball back for the Blues in a dangerous area.
Tottenham failed to make their presence felt and were soon punished for their lack of conviction as Chelsea doubled their lead in fortunate circumstances. Hakim Ziyech's free-kick from the right-flank landed up in the back of the net in what went down as a Ben Davies own-goal, with the Welshman unable to get out of the way after Japhet Tanganga had attempted to clear a ball that was heading goalwards.
Chelsea head onto their lead in the second half to secure deserved victory
While the second half didn't produce any goals, Chelsea held on for a valuable victory and look well poised to make it through to the finals of the Carabao Cup. The Blues will cross the London divide to meet Tottenham in the second leg next week, but their two-goal lead will allow them to play with confidence away from home.
Elsewhere, the other semi-final involving Liverpool and Arsenal was postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Reds' camp, with the game now set to be played on the 21st of January.
As Chelsea recorded a comfortable home victory, here are the best tweets from the game.
