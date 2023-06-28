Most expensive football transfers: Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and more

Paris Saint-Germain stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. rank amongst the most expensive transfers in football history. With rumours surrounding both the superstars' future at the Ligue 1 side, let us take a look at some of football's most expensive transfers.

PSG shocked the world when they paid an unbelievable €222 million to separate Neymar from Barcelona's famed MSN (Messi-Suarez-Neymar) trio. The Brazilian forward has flourished in the French capital, bagging 118 goals and 77 assists in 173 appearances and remains the world's most expensive player.

In the very next season, the Ligue 1 champions managed to prise away rising superstar Kylian Mbappe for €180 million from AS Monaco. He has developed into one of world football's best players, and is the second-most expensive transfer of all time.

The third and fourth spots are taken by Philippe Coutinho's €135 million move to Barcelona and Ousmane Dembele for the same price from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona. Joao Felix's €127 million transfer from Benfica to Atletico Madrid takes the fifth spot.

In recent times, there have been some transfers that have shaken up the standings. Chelsea's record signing Enzo Fernandez was purchased from Benfica for €121 million, which was sixth highest transfer fee ever. This window, Real Madrid's massive €103 million for Jude Bellingham became the 13th highest of all time.

Neymar to benefit if Mbappe leaves PSG: Reports

The Brazilian could get a greater role at PSG.

PSG would welcome Neymar to stay at the club if Kylian Mbappe completes a move elsewhere, according to L'Equipe. The report claims that the French side are willing to hand the Brazilian greater influence within the team, should the 24-year-old superstar leave the club.

Staying at the French capital could be beneficial for the 31-year-old attacker. PSG are likely to appoint Luis Enrique as their head coach, a man under whom Neymar flourished at Barcelona.

Neymar is expected to join the team's pre-season activities in July after an ankle injury in February ruled him out for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

