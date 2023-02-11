"Most expensive turkey in world football?" - Piers Morgan mocks Chelsea star after West Ham draw

Arsenal fan Piers Morgan has mocked Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk after his performance in the Blues' 1-1 draw with West Ham United on Saturday (February 11). The Ukrainian winger joined Graham Potter's side last month for £88.5 million.

They beat the Gunners to his signature, and he impressed in his debut in a 0-0 draw with Liverpool. However, he has struggled to continue his promising start to life at Stamford Bridge. Mudryk's pace had little to no effect on proceedings as Chelsea fell to their third consecutive draw against the Hammers. They have won just one of eight games they have played in 2023 and two of their last 13 league games.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk attacker lasted 67 minutes before being substituted. The fee the Blues paid to lure him to west London is weighing heavily on his shoulders. British broadcaster Morgan has poked fun at the Ukrainian. He wrote on Twitter:

"Most expensive turkey in world football?"

Chelsea's woes are coinciding with players' performances as the astronomical fees they have paid for new signings is under constant scrutiny. It had seemed that Arsenal were in pole position to sign Mudryk until their London rivals swooped in and hijacked the deal.

Given that the attacker is just 22 years old, he may need to be given time to adapt to life in the Premier League. However, that will be a difficult task at a club like Chelsea.

Joe Cole slams Chelsea duo Mudryk and Marc Cucurella for their role in West Ham's equalizer

Cole was unimpressed by Cucurella's (right) defending for West Ham's goal.

Potter's men were in cruise control when Joao Felix bagged his first goal for the club. They played with real energy and attacking intent but were stunned when the Hammers fought back.

Their former left-back Emerson Palmieri grabbed a 28th-minute equalizer, much to the ire of Blues fans. Cucurella and Mudryk were guilty of not applying enough pressure on Vladimir Coufal on the left flank. Former Stamford Bridge man Cole lambasted the Chelsea duo, saying (via BT Sport):

"It’s a good goal from West Ham but bad defending. First of all as Coufal just delivers it, that’s too much space."

He added:

"Cucurella has got to say to Mudryk, “You get there” and if he can’t get there, Cucurella has to get there. If he’s not there, he has to retreat into the space and deal with Bowen."

The draw leaves the Blues in ninth place, trailing fourth-placed Newcastle United by nine points. They next face Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League last 16 on Wednesday (February 15).

