“Most insane combo of every technical and physical aspect” – Real Madrid fans believe Los Blancos star will ‘define an era’ after display in win over Levante

Real Madrid romped to a 6-0 victory over Levante in La Liga with Eduardo Camavinga putting in a masterclass performance that has Los Blancos fans buzzing.
The French midfielder was sensational as Real Madrid thrashed Levante, relegating them to La Liga 2 as a result.
Ferland Mendy kicked things off with a fine effort in the 13th minute following brilliant play from Luka Modric.
Karim Benzema then headed in his 26th goal of the campaign before Modric was once again the provider for Rodrygo, who tapped home from close range in the 34th minute.
A scintillating Vinicius Jr hat-trick would wrap things up as Madrid claimed a fantastic victory ahead of their monumental Champions League final on May 28 against Liverpool.
But it was Camavinga's performance in the heart of the midfield that Los Blancos fans were raving about.
His partnership with Federico Valverde earned plaudits during a dominant performance by Carlo Ancelotti's side.
Here are some reactions to the Frenchman's magnificence against Levante on Twitter:
A French revolution set to ensue at Real Madrid
Karim Benzema is flourishing at the age of 34 having led Los Blancos to their 35th La Liga title with an extraordinary season in front of goal.
The talismanic forward has had to play second fiddle to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale in the past, but he is firing on all cylinders.
The Frenchman now has 322 goals in 602 appearances since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2009.
His French compatriot Eduardo Camavinga is starting to shine following his €40 million move from Rennes last summer.
With Real Madrid's Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro all reaching the latter stages of their careers, Camavinga is a sure hand to be at the heart of midfield in the years to come.
There may be a new French arrival at the Spanish capital in the coming weeks with the transfer saga of PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe looking likely to reach its conclusion.
French journalist Fabrice Hawkins has claimed that everything indicates the star striker will be joining Real Madrid this summer:
"Everything indicates that Kylian Mbappe is going to join Real. In Madrid the management is so sure of his arrival that considerable means have been deployed to announce his signature."
It means that Carlo Ancelotti will have three of France's top stars in his side come next season should Mbappe indeed arrive at the Bernabeu.
A front three of Mbappe, Benzema and Vinicius Jr. is going to be quite the formidable proposition.