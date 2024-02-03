"Most insecure footballer of all time", "Al-Nassr gave him a sleepless night" - Fans laugh at Lionel Messi for Instagram activity after 6-0 loss

Fans on X have trolled Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi after he changed his Instagram display picture to one of himself lifting the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy. This change occurred just days after the Herons suffered a humiliating 6-0 defeat at the hands of Cristiano Ronado's Al-Nassr in a club friendly on Thursday, February 1.

Messi created history when he led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in December 2022, winning the one trophy that had eluded him his entire career. He netted seven goals, securing the Golden Ball in the process. The 36-year-old's feats enabled him to win his eighth Ballon d'Or in October 2023.

However, the Argentine ace was rendered helpless as he watched his side get thrashed 6-0 at the hands of Al-Nassr after being benched as a precaution. Otavio (3'), Anderson Talisca (10', 51' (P), 73'), Aymeric Laporte (12'), and Mohammad Maran (68') were all on target as the Knights of Najd ran riot.

Lionel Messi came on as a substitute in the 83rd minute but was unable to make any impact on the game. He has now changed his Instagram display picture to his World Cup win, leading to numerous fans calling him out on Twitter.

A Cristiano Ronaldo fan accused him of being the most insecure footballer of all time:

"Lionel Messi has changed his Instagram profile picture after getting embarrassed 6-0 by Al Nassr. The most insecure footballer of all time."

When will Lionel Messi's Inter Miami next be back in action?

Lionel Messi will be hoping to lead Inter Miami to their first win in pre-season in their club friendly against Hong Kong XI. The game is scheduled to take place at the Hong Kong Stadium on Sunday, January 4.

The Herons have been in poor form despite the acquisition of Barcelona legend Luis Suarez during the offseason. They drew 0-0 against El Salvador before losing their next three games against FC Dallas (1-0), Al-Hilal (4-3), and Al-Nassr (6-0).

Messi has been nursing a reported hamstring injury but is expected to feature against the Hong Kong XI on Sunday after taking part in team training. He also selflessly took time out of his day to play alongside 80 children during a coaching clinic.

