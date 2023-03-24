"Most integral part of that team" - Pundit heaps praises on 'terrific' Arsenal star for performances this season

Scotland legend Ally McCoist has waxed lyrical about Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard amidst claims that the Norwegian could be handed a new long-term deal.

Odegaard initially arrived at the Emirates Stadium on a loan deal from Real Madrid in January 2021. Impressed by his performances, the Gunners bought him for a deal worth around €40 million the following summer.

The attacker has since established himself as a key player for Arsenal, making 95 appearances across competitions. Following the exits of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, he was named the team's new captain ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Odegaard has been pivotal to the north London giants' Premier League title push this term. Having bagged 10 goals and seven assists from 27 top-flight games, he has helped the club earn a seven-point lead at the top of the standings.

According to reports, the Gunners want to reward the Norway international for his contributions by handing him a new deal. They are said to be keen to tie him down to a contract until 2030.

McCoist was full of praise for Odegaard when he was told the 24-year-old could sign a new deal with Arsenal. The Rangers legend reckons the midfielder is the most important player in Mikel Arteta's team.

“He (Odegaard) has been brilliant,” McCoist said on talkSPORT [via HITC]. “Did he not win the London Player of the Year?! Thoroughly deserved. I actually think he might be the most integral part of that team – I think Odegaard keeps the whole thing moving and ticking along. I really think he is a terrific footballer.”

With 10 games left to play, Odegaard is in line to become the first captain to lead Arsenal to Premier League glory since 2004. It would also be his first trophy with the north London giants.

Martin Odegaard way better than former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil, says Jason Cundy

Mesut Ozil, who recently announced his retirement from football, is considered one of the best playmakers of recent times. However, former Chelsea star Jason Cundy reckons Martin Odegaard is way better than the German, who he feels was overrated at Arsenal. He said:

"Oh mate, honestly, don't (even start). That's not even a conversation. Odegaard makes things happen. I've binned him because Ozil, for me, is a luxury player."

Ozil bagged 44 goals and 79 assists from 254 games during his stint with the Gunners. While Odegaard is way behind the German in terms of numbers, he could go down in the history books as a legend if he leads the club to the title.

