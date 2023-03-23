"Lazy and overrated at Arsenal" - Former Chelsea star rips into Mesut Ozil for 'underwhelming' performances during his time with the Gunners

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has lambasted Mesut Ozil for his below-par stint with Arsenal after the German announced his retirement from football.

Ozil joined the Gunners from Spanish giants Real Madrid in a deal worth £42.5 million in 2013. He remained on their books for seven-and-a-half years before leaving for Fenerbahce in January 2021.

The German made 254 appearances across club competitions during his time at Arsenal, registering 44 goals and 79 assists. He helped them win six trophies, notably winning the FA Cup four times.

However, the attacker did not feature for the team after the resumption of competitive football following COVID-19, falling out of favor at the club. He was exiled from the first team after he allegedly refused to take a pay cut during the pandemic.

The former Real Madrid man's spell in London thus ended on a bad note as he was allowed to join Fenerbahce on a free transfer. His stint with Efsane, and most recently Istanbul Basaksehir, in Turkey also left a lot to be desired.

After failing to get his career back on track, the 34-year-old called it quits on his professional career this week. He took to social media to announce his retirement on Wednesday (March 22).

While several players have paid tribute to him, Cundy has made it clear that he does not feel the need to. The former Chelsea defender claimed that the playmaker was underwhelming in London and labeled him 'lazy'.

"Lazy and overrated at Arsenal," Cundy said on talkSPORT. "Honestly, I've never seen a player with so much talent be so underwhelming. Arsenal fans used to love him, they're fanboys. I called him [out] years ago, saying there's something missing about his game."

Asked who he prefers between Ozil and Martin Odegaard, Cundy insisted that it should not even be a question, saying:

"Oh mate, honestly, don't [even start]. That's not even a conversation. Odegaard makes things happen. I've binned him because Ozil, for me, is a luxury player."

What did former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil say about his retirement?

Taking to social media to announce his retirement, Ozil expressed his gratitude towards the clubs he played for. He also revealed that he is grateful to his family, friends, and fans for the support they have given him.

"It has been an amazing journey filled with unforgettable moments and emotions. I want to thank my clubs - Schalke 04, Werder Bremen, Real Madrid, Arsenal FC, Fenerbahce, Basaksehir and the coaches who supported me, plus team-mates who have become friends."

He concluded by saying that he will continue to be active on social media.

