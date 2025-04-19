“Most intelligent footballer in Europe”, “Game changer” - Fans salute 26-year-old Barcelona star after 4-3 comeback win vs Celta Vigo

Barcelona fans have praised star midfielder Dani Olmo for his impact in their 4-3 comeback win over Celta Vigo. La Blaugrana came from 3-1 down in front of their fans to claim a memorable win which sends them seven points clear of Real Madrid atop the league standings.

With one eye on the Copa del Rey final next week, Hansi Flick opted to rest star forward Lamine Yamal, and Olmo also started on the bench. The 26-year-old made his return to action as a substitute in the defeat to Borussia Dortmund in midweek, having been out injured since March.

Barcelona were 2-1 down when Olmo was sent on for Fermin Lopez in the 59th minute, and the Spaniard made his presence felt. The former RB Leipzig man scored once and won the penalty from which his side scored the winner in the game.

Dani Olmo's performance for La Blaugrana did not go unnoticed, and some fans on X were full of praise for the Spain international. A fan listed out his contributions in the game, pointing out that he had put out an unforgettable performance.

"Came on. Scored a goal. Gave an assist. Won the winning penalty. This perfomance won't be forgotten. Dani Olmo Appreciation tweet", they wrote.

Another fan praised him as the driving force behind the comeback from his side.

"The Man behind the comeback. What a F*CKING player Dani Olmo is", they posted.

Another fan declared him to be the most intelligent footballer in Europe, pinning his side's treble hopes on his fitness.

"The most Intelligent Footballer in Europe is Dani Olmo. His Hamstrings staying Healthy will Decide if Barca wins the treble or not", they wrote.

A fan hailed Olmo as the game changer.

"Game changer Dani Olmo", they posted.

Another prayed for the 26-year-old to stay fit for his side.

"God bless and make Dani Olmo stay fit for me. Game changer !!", they wrote.

A fan pointed out that he changed the game.

"Up Barcelona 💙❤️ Dani Olmo changed the game!!!", they wrote.

Another fan declared their love for the Spain international.

"Dani Olmo I love you more than you believe", they posted.

A fan praised Olmo for his quality in tight spaces and close control, labelling them as being second to none.

"Dani Olmo in tight spaces, best first and second touches in football, a nightmare to contain", they wrote.

Dani Olmo was on the pitch for just over half an hour for La Blaugrana and scored his side's second goal of the game with his only attempt on target. He won both of the duels he contested, and drew a penalty in the 98th minute of the encounter. The Spaniard continues to build up his fitness, having played just four minutes against Dortmund on Tuesday.

Barcelona secure win after incredible comeback against Celta Vigo

Barcelona returned to winning ways following their UEFA Champions League defeat at Borussia Dortmund by defeating Celta Vigo. The LaLiga leaders claimed a 4-3 win via an impressive comeback in front of their fans in the second half.

Hansi Flick's side took the lead through Ferran Torres in the 12th minute before Borja Iglesias equalised for Celta Vigo three minutes later. The striker scored twice in the second half, in the 52nd and 62nd minutes, to complete his hat-trick and put Celta Vigo 3-1 up.

Dani Olmo scored in the 64th minute before Raphinha scored a header four minutes later to level the tie. Barcelona had to wait for another half an hour before Olmo won a penalty in added time, allowing Raphinha slot home the winner from the spot.

Barcelona had 72% of the ball in the game and registered six shots on target, generating an xG of 2.46. Celta Vigo had eight attempts on target and generated an xG of 1.97 in the game.

