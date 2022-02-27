"Most likely" - Ancelotti drops massive selection hint ahead of Real Madrid vs PSG 

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has dropped a massive selection hint for their clash with PSG.

Los Blancos host the Parisians at the Santiago Bernabeu for the second leg of their round of 16 clash in the Champions League on March 9. The Spanish giants are left to play with a slender 1-0 deficit following a stoppage-time loss in the French capital earlier this month.

They're facing elimination at this stage of the competition for the third time in the last four seasons, although with the away goals rule scrapped, Madrid believe they can still turn the tie around.

The Merengues are building momentum for the same with a second consecutive league win on Saturday against Rayo Vallecano.

An 83rd-minute strike by Karim Benzema secured all three points for the visitors, who provisionally moved nine points clear at the top of the La Liga table.

The match saw Ancelotti make a few substitutions, including hooking off Casemiro for Federico Valverde with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric on the field.

The Uruguayan introduced a bit of dynamism and drive into their play, which gave them a more penetrative approach, eventually leading to their winner.

Ancelotti was later asked at the press conference if that was the combination he's likely to field against PSG too, to which the Real Madrid manager said:

“It is the most likely midfield to play that game. Valverde did well when he came on at that important moment of the match.”

The 62-year-old also revealed that Casemiro was only taken off to avoid a red card as he was already booked in the match.

“The midfielders suffered more today because the pitch wasn’t good and I took him off because that yellow card could have become dangerous. It was back and forth game. But, he did well. He scored a goal, even if it didn’t count.”

Real Madrid finding their form ahead of decisive PSG clash

Real Madrid entered the first leg on the back of a stuttering form, winning just one of their previous four games. But since their loss in Paris, they've won both their games - a 3-0 victory over Alaves before downing Vallecano 1-0.

On both occasions, Los Blancos also scored after the hour mark, showing great persistence to break down their opponents. It's a drive they failed to produce in Paris but are hoping to recreate at home next month.

