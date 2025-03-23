"Most likely to go" - Ex-PL star makes bold claims as Liverpool stall contract talks with Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold

Former Premier League star Jermaine Pennant has claimed that Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are likely to stay at Liverpool while Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to leave. He believes that the right-back could be heading for Real Madrid, while the experienced duo stay with talks going down to the wire.

Pennant said on talkSPORT that he has heard rumors about the club wanting to adjust the wages on the new contract based on the players' age. He believes that there is a lot going on behind the doors and said via PSG Talk:

“I see probably out of them all, Trent [Alexander-Arnold], the most likely to go. Virgil, [Mohamed] Salah, I reckon they will sign. The club are probably, I’ve heard that they’re discussing the age and the wage ratio. I understand why teams, usually as you get older, you don’t stay the same, and your new contract will be a little bit less.

"But that has to go out of the window with the caliber of players we’re talking about, Virgil and Salah. You have to give them the same contract that they run for another year or two years because they’re that good. So they’re probably pondering on the numbers for transfers for next year. So there’s probably a lot going on that we’re not aware of behind closed doors.”

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have been in contract talks with Liverpool since December but have not penned the deal yet. Reports suggest the both players are unhappy with the terms offered and have been negotiating with the club via their agents.

Virgil van Dijk linked with PSG as Liverpool talks stall

Virgil van Dijk has admitted that he has no idea about his Liverpool future as talks have stalled with the club. He was talking to the media after the loss to PSG earlier this month and said via Premier League's official website:

“I have no idea at the moment, genuinely I still have no idea. It is not on hold. Nothing on hold. There are 10 games to go and that is my full focus. If there is news, you guys will know it. I don’t even know myself. Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes but that is about it. At the moment I don’t even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face.”

PSG have reportedly offered the Dutchman a contract worth £16.8 million per season. He is free to negotiate terms with clubs outside England with less than six months left on his Liverpool contract.

