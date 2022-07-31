“Most passionate player I have seen in football," "literally everywhere on the pitch” – Liverpool fans salute ‘tireless’ 25-year-old star for ‘incredible work rate' in Community Shield win

Liverpool fans have much to be pleased about with the club's 3-1 win against Manchester City in the Community Shield. While the Reds were more impressive than their counterparts, especially in attack, the fans have lauded Luis Diaz, who performed brilliantly against the Cityzens.

While the star was unable to get on the scoresheet, his energy on the ball and in the final third was very evident, until his substitution in the 90th minute. The Anfield faithful took to Twitter to share their support and praise for the star, who just joined Jurgen Klopp's men in January, but has become a vital engine for the team.

Joe @LFC_PhD Luis Diaz is the most passionate player I have seen in football. What a player! He doesn't stop running Luis Diaz is the most passionate player I have seen in football. What a player! He doesn't stop running

SHA3WAZA @SHA3WAZA_2 Luis Diaz control is amazing Luis Diaz control is amazing 🔥 https://t.co/2bOmJ8NT9p

Samuel @SamueILFC Luis Díaz is literally everywhere on the pitch. His workrate is incredible. Luis Díaz is literally everywhere on the pitch. His workrate is incredible.

Nikhil 🇮🇳 🔴 @ranjan_rants 🏽 Absolutely loving Luis Diaz's back tracking and defensive work. Brilliant Absolutely loving Luis Diaz's back tracking and defensive work. Brilliant 💪🏽

ᏚᎾNᏚ ᎾF ᏚᎻᎪNKᏞY @SonsofShankly #LIVMCI How many Luis Diaz’s did Klopp play today? I counted 3 on the pitch at the same time at one point… @LFC How many Luis Diaz’s did Klopp play today? I counted 3 on the pitch at the same time at one point… @LFC #LIVMCI

Jamie Ellis @JamieEllis55 Liverpool we’re absolutely brilliant today! Joy to watch. Luis diaz on another planet Liverpool we’re absolutely brilliant today! Joy to watch. Luis diaz on another planet 🌎

Ross @rpiper14 Luis Díaz's defensive work today has been brilliant, love to see him tracking back & then absolutely busting a bollock to get up the other end when we get the ball back. He's seemingly tireless. Luis Díaz's defensive work today has been brilliant, love to see him tracking back & then absolutely busting a bollock to get up the other end when we get the ball back. He's seemingly tireless.

Diaz's impressive attitude in defending from the front can hardly be ignored, and the star remained tireless throughout. However, he will be hoping to gain more chances in front of goal and provide the Reds with more attacking threat as the Premier League begins.

Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City: Match Report

All eyes were on Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland, both of whom made their debuts for Liverpool and Manchester City respectively. While Nunez eventually got his name on the scoresheet with a close-range header at goal, Haaland struggled to find chances, even missing those that did come to him.

The event started with Trent Alexander-Arnold scoring a brilliantly placed shot in the 21st minute, thanks to a cut-back pass from Mohamed Salah on the right wing. The Reds were leading the game into half-time and looked set to see off the Cityzens, but an injection of energy from Phil Foden saw the game turn around slightly.

A short tussle in the six-yard box saw Foden snatch the ball from Ederson, and the close chance was eventually converted with a close chance from Julian Alvarez. It did little to benefit the Cityzens, however, as they lost the lead to a penalty converted by Mohamed Salah, after a handball error from Ruben Dias.

Although Manchester City tried to level the score again, it was Darwin Nunez who broke their hearts late in injury time by putting a header past Ederson. Liverpool became eventual winners of the Community Shield, a trophy they have not won since 2006.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far