In the aftermath of the dramatic 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest, Blues fans turned their ire towards Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic. Many expressed their displeasure at Kovacic's lackluster performance, labelling him as the "most pointless footballer ever" and berating his deteriorating form.

Throughout the match, Kovacic appeared to be out of sync with the pace of the game, displaying a series of unfortunate touches and errant passes. His role in Forest's opening goal was particularly criticized, as he was dispossessed by Orel Mangala. The ball quickly made its way to Renan Lodi, who delivered a swift cross that Taiwo Awoniyi converted, setting the tone for the match.

Kovacic's overall performance was deemed so subpar by fans that his substitution at halftime, replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek, was met with relief rather than disappointment. This change in personnel also seemed to rejuvenate Chelsea, as their performance improved markedly in the second half.

Fans took to Twitter to vent their frustration at Kovacic's performance with tweets like these:

Felix @FelixJohnston_ Lmaoooo. Stupid giveaway by Kovacic who just gets worse & worse. Horrific from Mendy as well Lmaoooo. Stupid giveaway by Kovacic who just gets worse & worse. Horrific from Mendy as well

♠️ @SJftbI Kovacic I have no words mate, you return to the team and I start to hate watching Chelsea again Kovacic I have no words mate, you return to the team and I start to hate watching Chelsea again

CFCDaily @CFCDaily Kovacic down injured. Sums up his half, strolls around doing cardio, played a part in the first goal and calls it a day. His last 12 months at Chelsea summed up. Kovacic down injured. Sums up his half, strolls around doing cardio, played a part in the first goal and calls it a day. His last 12 months at Chelsea summed up.

Alex Goldberg @AlexGoldberg_ Kovačić is one of the most careless midfielders there is. ANOTHER bad giveaway.



And yeah, Mendy, that’s poor… Kovačić is one of the most careless midfielders there is. ANOTHER bad giveaway.And yeah, Mendy, that’s poor…

Dami @TheChelseaWay Can't believe we're going to get money for Kovacic. Probably the most pointless footballer ever. Can't believe we're going to get money for Kovacic. Probably the most pointless footballer ever.

Raf @CFCRaf2 That's probably Kovacic's last game for the club That's probably Kovacic's last game for the club

ًًً @ibzsmo3k Kovacic last game for Chelsea Kovacic last game for Chelsea https://t.co/uGv0PRGZpv

Nottingham Forest fight back in 2-2 thriller against Chelsea

In a display of tenacity, the Premier League's underdog Nottingham Forest battled their way to an invaluable point against Chelsea this Saturday (May 13). The shining star of the match was Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi, who scored twice, keeping Forest's hopes of escaping relegation alive.

The drama unfolded early when Forest striker Renan Lodi launched a ball into the Blues' area just 13 minutes into the match. Awoniyi took full advantage of the situation, soaring between two defenders to head the ball home.

As the second half began, Forest held the upper hand and were inches away from doubling their advantage. Moussa Niakhate, stretching to the limits, volleyed a close shot wide after Felipe had initiated a powerful header from a corner kick.

In a blink, Forest's chance evaporated as Chelsea retaliated. The ball found Sterling's feet and, although his shot seemed on target, a twist of fate via a deflection off Ryan Yates secured its path to the net.

This equalizer injected newfound confidence into the Blues, a feeling that had been notably absent in their recent games. The turnaround was complete when Loftus-Cheek, capitalizing on Forest's defensive lapse, fed Sterling, who deftly curled a majestic shot into the far corner.

However, the joy was short-lived. A mere four minutes later, Forest clawed back to level terms with Awoniyi notching his second goal of the match. The away fans erupted in jubilation, the euphoria barely subsiding from Chelsea's fleeting lead.

The match concluded with Forest maintaining a precarious three-point lead over the relegation zone, with only two games remaining in the season. Chelsea, languishing in 11th place, continue their lackluster campaign. Their next test? A daunting visit to champions Manchester City on May 21.

