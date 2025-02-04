"Most pointless signing", "Someone needs sacking for this transfer" - Chelsea fans react as Joao Felix joins AC Milan on loan

Chelsea fans have reacted online after the club confirmed Joao Felix's loan move to AC Milan for the rest of the season. The Portuguese star joined the Blues last summer from Atletico Madrid in a reported £45 million deal, signing a seven-year contract.

Expand Tweet

Trending

However, a lack of regular action in Enzo Maresca's setup forced the Portuguese star to go elsewhere in search of more game minutes. Felix made 20 appearances across competitions for the Blues in the ongoing campaign before his move to AC Milan.

He featured majorly in the UEFA Europa Conference League and cup games, making only three starts from 12 league appearances while contributing seven goals and two assists overall.

Fans were perplexed by the transfer activity surrounding the former Atletico Madrid star. They shared their feelings on X after his move to AC Milan was confirmed by the club.

"Most pointless signing," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Someone needs sacking for this transfer. Loaned out 6 months after being signed for a high fee is wild," one user tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"Why did we sign him for the first time?" another fan questioned.

"Hard to get a permanent club since his 2019 debut in Atlético Madrid. And he's just 25," a fan pointed out.

"Another signing that we didn’t need to make in the summer," one user opined.

"Absolute bs!" another fan commented.

Joao Felix had also spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Chelsea where he recorded four goals in 20 games.

Chelsea complete signing of 19-year-old French midfielder, hand him an eight-year contract

Chelsea have completed the signing of Mathis Amougou from Saint-Etienne. The club have handed the 19-year-old midfielder an eight-year contract and he will train with the first team.

Amougou expressed his excitement upon signing for the Blues, saying via the club's website:

"I'm very happy. It's an honour for me to sign for such a big club like Chelsea. They believe in young players and the process they have in place to develop us is fantastic."

The France U-20 star made his professional debut with Saint-Etienne during the 2023-24 season, helping the side gain promotion to Ligue 1. Prior to his move to Stamford Bridge, Amougou was a regular for Saint-Etienne. He made 17 league appearances for the side but recorded no goal contribution.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback