"Most protected player on the planet", "His legs are gone" - Fans slam Liverpool superstar for display in 4-2 pre-season loss to AC Milan

Fans on X have ripped into Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk after he struggled to make an impact during the Reds' 4-2 loss to AC Milan. Both sides were in action in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 26.The Serie A giants were the first to open the scoring in the game through Rafael Leao in the 10th minute. Following a quick break and a through pass from Christian Pulisic, the left-winger rifled his strike past Alisson Becker to put Massimiliano Allegri's side ahead.However, Dominik Szoboszlai curled his effort into the back of the net to make the scoreline even in the 26th minute. In the 52nd minute, Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored from close range and gave AC Milan the lead for the second time in the encounter.At the hour mark (60’), Noah Okafor gave the Rossoneri a two-goal lead. The forward's goal further decreased the Premier League champions' chances of securing a comeback.Cody Gakpo directed his header into the back of the net to make the scoreline 3-2 in added time (90+3). However, Okafor relied on a defensive error from the Reds' backline to make it 4-2 just one minute later.Van Dijk started as a centre-back, playing the first 45 minutes of the encounter. However, the 34-year-old won only one out of three ground duels contested, lost possession of the ball twice, and registered three clearances.The skipper struggled to keep pace with Leao in the build-up to AC Milan's opening goal and was defensively subpar before he was substituted at halftime. In the game's aftermath, fans criticized his performance, with one tweeting:&quot;Virgil van Dijk: ❌ Too old ❌ Too slow ❌ Most protected player on the planet ❌ Overrated ❌ £400k a week ❌ Two more years on his contract Banter season is well and truly upon us 🤣.”&quot;Van Dijk needed to be more aggressive,” another added.&quot;Sell Van Dijk,” a fan opined.&quot;Van Dijk trying to aura defend,” a rival fan tweeted.&quot;Van Dijk with the same aura gimmick 😭,” another chimed in.&quot;Why does Van Dijk defend so nonchalantly at times, that goal could have easily have been avoided,” a fan complained.&quot;Whoever Said virgil van dijk is better than prime John Terry, needs to apologize.,” another fan suggested.&quot;Extending Van Dijk's Contract was a terrible move for Liverpool. His legs are gone,” wrote another.How did Dominik Szoboszlai perform for Liverpool in the encounter against AC Milan?Liverpool FC v AC Milan Pre-Season Friendly - Source: GettyIn the friendly encounter against the Rossoneri, Dominik Szoboszlai was arguably Liverpool's brightest player on the pitch. He registered a decent shift in midfield and was impactful in attack.In 45 minutes on the pitch, the midfielder registered two shots on target, delivered one key pass, and won three out of four ground duels contested. The 24-year-old also maintained a passing accuracy of 93% 41/44 (via Sofascore).Szoboszlai will be eager to maintain consistency as he looks to retain his spot in the starting XI amid competition from record-signing Florian Wirtz.