"Most selfish player in football history", "Why tf would you shoot instead of pass to an open Messi" - Fans slam PSG superstar for not showing enough respect to Lionel Messi 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans slammed forward Kylian Mbappe for being selfish and not showing enough respect to his teammate Lionel Messi.

Paris Saint-Germain could only manage a draw as they faced AS Monaco at home in Ligue 1 on August 28.

Kevin Volland gave the visitors the lead in the 20th minute of the game. Neymar Jr. rescued a point for the Parisians with a well-taken penalty in the 70th minute of the game.

However, Mbappe was the subject of criticism from fans for an incident in the game. He opted to shoot from outside the box in one instance rather than choosing to pass to Messi, who was free and could've perhaps scored.

Fans were also enraged by Christophe Galtier's decision to take off Messi in the 87th minute with the team needing a goal.

Many believe the Argentine was having a much better game than Mbappe. They believe the 2018 World Cup winner should have been subbed off instead of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Fans took to Twitter to share their disappointment at Mbappe and the French manager. Here are some of their reactions:

Marshall @TheMessiguyy Messi subbed out but mbappe stays on the pitch it shows you the power he has over that club Messi subbed out but mbappe stays on the pitch it shows you the power he has over that club

R  @Lionel30i I didn’t think I could witness a worse performance than Mbappe’s last home game but I was definitely wrong I didn’t think I could witness a worse performance than Mbappe’s last home game but I was definitely wrong

Sara 🦋 @SaraFCBi None of the PSG have been very impressive today, but you can’t tell me Messi was worse than Mbappé to be subbed off. None of the PSG have been very impressive today, but you can’t tell me Messi was worse than Mbappé to be subbed off.

¹⁰ @SxrgioSZN Mbappe missing from here the day after Haaland scores a hat trick Mbappe missing from here the day after Haaland scores a hat trick 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Ae26oX6sGu

🅱️ @CityReportBen Haaland is so clear of Mbappe Haaland is so clear of Mbappe https://t.co/gIbvcF1A38

SK10 𓃵 @SK10Football Mbappe is the most selfish player in football history.



Agree or argue with the wall Mbappe is the most selfish player in football history.Agree or argue with the wall

Ziad is NOT in pain  @Ziad_EJ Messi with a great game so far while Mbappe and other were playing terribly, but Messi comes off?

No words. Messi with a great game so far while Mbappe and other were playing terribly, but Messi comes off?No words. https://t.co/5jyol7kxGA

messito🥷🏽 @lapulgasantos Mbappe has been poor the whole game but yet the coach chose to take Messi out smh Mbappe has been poor the whole game but yet the coach chose to take Messi out smh https://t.co/GK1DuCrA4e

🇲🇽 @FutbolFax Mbappe I swear I’ve never seen you score from outside the box why tf would you shoot instead of pass to an open Messi Mbappe I swear I’ve never seen you score from outside the box why tf would you shoot instead of pass to an open Messi 💀

NF @nikfcb_ Lionel Messi was the one who got subbed off, not Mbappe. Lionel Messi was the one who got subbed off, not Mbappe. https://t.co/YSw4nRcCxt

Lionel Messi and PSG have managed a good start to the season

PSG star Lionel Messi

PSG have gotten off to a great start to their Ligue 1 campaign even though they could only draw against Monaco on Sunday. The Parisians have managed 10 points from their first four league games of the season, scoring 18 goals in the process.

Marseille and Lens have also managed the same number of points so far this season. However, Christophe Galtier's men are ahead in the standings due to their superior goal difference over the rest of the two clubs.

Neymar has been absolutely sensational for Paris Saint-Germain so far this season. The Brazilian has contributed 14 goals from five games this season. Eight goals and six assists in only five games mark a remarkable start to the Brazilian superstar's campaign.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has managed to make a good start to his season as well. In four games, the Argentine maestro has managed to score four goals and provide two assists.

He endured a difficult season last term after arriving from FC Barcelona. He scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 34 matches across all competitions.

However, the little magician is looking like his usual former self this season. Whether he can replicate the lofty standards that he set during his time in Spain remains to be seen.

With their front three firing on all cylinders at the start of the season, PSG fans will hope to have a successful UEFA Champions League campaign this term.

