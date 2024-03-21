"Most of the time they show up" - Mikael Silvestre predicts the winner of Arsenal's UCL quarterfinal clash with Bayern Munich

Mikael Silvestre has tipped Arsenal to beat Bayern Munich when the two European giants meet in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners will play in Europe's elite club competition's quarterfinals for the first time since 2010. They beat Primeira Liga giants FC Porto 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 aggregate draw in the last 16.

Bayern await them in the next round and it's a tall order for Arteta's troops given their past encounters with the Bundesliga giants. They suffered an embarrassing 10-2 aggregate loss to the Bavarians in the last 16 of the 2016-17 Champions League.

However, Arsenal are in red-hot form having won each of their last eight Premier League games. They sit top of the table with a superior goal difference than Liverpool and 10 games left.

The same can't be said for Bayern who have faltered under Thomas Tuchel this season. His side are at risk of surrendering the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen for the first time since 2012. They trail Xabi Alonso's side by 10 points and have suffered four defeats in 26 games.

Despite this, Silvestre told GGRecon that Tuchel's men will still be a difficult tie for the Gunners to contend with. Their former defender does think the Premier League giants will have the edge:

"Arsenal have a chance, but even if Bayern Munich are having a difficult season by their standards in the Bundesliga, they will be a difficult proposition for Arsenal over two legs. I would still back Arsenal to go through but Bayern have such an experienced squad, so it could go either way."

He added:

"Arsenal's form is great, but the experience Bayern have in this stage of the Champions League is huge and they have that to rely on. Most of the time they show up when it gets to this stage of the competition."

Expand Tweet

Bayern's disappointing Bundesliga form hasn't followed them into Europe's elite club competition this season. They've suffered just one loss, a 1-0 defeat to Lazio in the first leg of their last 16 tie while playing 20 minutes with 10 men.

Tuchel's men bounced back with a comfortable 3-0 victory in the second leg at the Allianz Arena. The Bavarians have won the Champions League on six occasions while the Gunners have yet to reach the pinnacle of European football.

Silvestre insists Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was right to replace Aaron Ramsdale with David Raya

Mikel Arteta placed his trust in David Raya.

Arteta came in for criticism for his bold decision to sign David Raya from Brentford on loan last summer. The Spanish coach dropped Aaron Ramsdale despite the English goalkeeper impressing last season.

Raya, 28, put in a heroic performance in the Gunners' win against Porto in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie. He saved two penalties and helped the north Londoners book their place in the quarterfinals against Bayern.

Silvestre feels Arteta's decision to sign Raya and drop Ramsdale has been justified. He told the aforementioned source:

"Over time I believe it's a decision that's been justified and David's played well enough to secure his position as the club's number one. Goalkeepers need continuity as they need to have a relationship with their defense, so it makes sense for Arteta to keep faith in David."

Expand Tweet

Raya has made 29 appearances across competitions, keeping 13 clean sheets. Arsenal can make the Spain international's loan move permanent if they pay Brentford £27 million this summer and are expected to.