"Most underrated No.9" - Alan McInally heaps praise on Real Madrid star Karim Benzema after Chelsea heroics

Former Bayern Munich striker Alan McInally has waxed lyrical about Real Madrid star Karim Benzema following his goalscoring performance against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League.

Los Blancos placed one foot in the Champions League semi-finals with a 3-1 win against Thomas Tuchel's side on Wednesday. Benzema scored a hat-trick on the night at Stamford Bridge, while Kai Havertz netted for the Blues.

Impressed with Benzema's performance on Wednesday, McInally hailed the Frenchman as the most underrated striker in the world. The former Scotland frontman lauded the 34-year-old's intelligence and goalscoring abilities He told Footy Accumulators:

"I think he's fantastic, I think he's the most underrated No.9. I've watched him live loads of times and he's a clever football player. He's a... I nearly called him a sexy football player there. He just seems to know where he needs to be at the right time. For Real Madrid this season, he's been sensational. He is just so desirable. When you watch him, he is brilliant. Do you know what he does? Goalscoring, he's unbelievable."

Is Benzema the best number nine in the world right now?

Benzema found the back of the net against Chelsea with his head twice, while he forced an error from Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for his third. The Frenchman's first goal received a load of plaudits, his second of the night was McInally's favorite. He said:

"The other night, when you watch the game against Chelsea, he scores the headers. The second one, for me, is a great goal. The first one, everyone is going 'How can he beat Mendy from that distance?'. [He scored] because it was right in the top corner and he got plenty of power on it. The second one, for me, I'm like 'That's why Benzema is so good, that's why he is such a clever player'."

Benzema has scored 37 goals and provided 13 assists from 36 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid this season. He has thus made himself an early favorite for this year's Ballon d'Or.

Real Madrid and Chelsea meet again on Tuesday

Real Madrid will host Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday. Carlo Ancelotti and Co will look to defend their two-goal lead when the Blues travel to Spain.

Benzema has found the back of the net 11 times in the Champions League. It remains to be seen if he can add to his tally against Thomas Tuchel's side on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will be hopeful of turning things around when they visit the Santiago Bernabeu. However, they will be aware of the size of the task ahead of them.

