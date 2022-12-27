"Most of what is written in the media is incorrect" - Cristiano Ronaldo's potential transfer to Saudi Arabia debunked by Al Nassr president 

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the potential transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. The Portuguese superstar is currently without a club after his eventful departure from Manchester United in the wake of a controversial interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Al Nassr have reportedly offered a two-and-a-half-year contract to Ronaldo for €200 million per season. A section of the media has claimed that the former Real Madrid forward has already signed for the Saudi Arabian club.

However, the president of Al Nassr, Masli Al-Muamr, has come forward to debunk these rumors, stating:

"It's not true. Most of what is written in the media are incorrect."

This statement is not surprising, as Ronaldo has been continuously linked with a lot of different clubs since the beginning of the 2022-23 season but nothing concrete has arrived as of yet.

He was expected to spend the rest of the season with Manchester United but the ugly fallout with manager Erik ten Hag. He went all-out against the club, the aging infrastructure, and the culture at Old Trafford in the much-debated interview just before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He also accused certain board members of plotting against him with the intention of forcing him out of the club. Eventually, Ronaldo’s contract with the Red Devils was mutually terminated, making him a free agent ahead of the winter transfer window.

While Cristiano Ronaldo's future remains uncertain, it is worth noting the Portuguese star's two impressive stints with English club Manchester United. He won three Premier League titles, two League Cups, and the UEFA Champions League during his first stint at Old Trafford. He scored an impressive 118 goals in 292 appearances for Manchester United before departing for Real Madrid in 2009.

The 37-year-old returned to Old Trafford early in the 2021-22 season after a successful spell with Italian club Juventus. He became the top scorer of the struggling Manchester United side with 24 goals that season.

Portugal and Ronaldo’s poor show at the 2022 FIFA World Cup hit the final nail in his dream to continue playing in the top-tier European leagues.

As things stand now, Al-Nassr’s humongous offer of £200 million seems to be the only way out for Cristiano Ronaldo if no suitable clubs arrive during the winter transfer window.

Fans claim Manchester United is not 'not attractive enough' after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure as Cody Gakpo snubs them to join Liverpool

Fans of Manchester United have voiced their disappointment after Cody Gakpo, the Netherlands winger, snubbed the Red Devils to join Liverpool.

Some fans have claimed that the club is no longer "attractive enough" following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in November.

His departure, combined with the club's recent struggles on the pitch, have left some fans feeling disillusioned. They believe that Gakpo's snub is a testament to the fact that the owners of the club and the board members are not serious enough to handle such a big club, as claimed by Cristiano Ronaldo in his interview with Piers Morgan.

Manchester United are currently reeling in fifth spot in the Premier League standings with 26 points in 14 games.

