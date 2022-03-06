"Mother nature's catching up with him" - Craig Burley feels Cristiano Ronaldo's potential absence for Manchester United vs Man City is 'no big deal' 

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley believes Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo's potential absence from the Manchester Derby is completely normal.

The Athletic reported that the 37-year-old forward has not been included in the matchday squad which will face Manchester City due to an injury.

Burley stated that age is finally catching up with Ronaldo and it is understandable to see him struggle seeing a lack of quality in his teammates. Speaking to ESPN (via the Manchester Evening News), Craig Burley said:

"I think it depends who's available to be honest with you. Not sure about [Edinson] Cavani's situation at the minute. If you want to play Rashford through the middle and hit on the counter-attack or a pacier player through the middle on the counter-attack, then do it. Do it.

"I don't think it's such a big deal benching Ronaldo these days. Mother nature's catching up with him, he has to be in a team that is dominant and has real quality around him. He doesn't have that and he can't do it on his own anymore. So there's every chance he may be left out."

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick will be in a bit of a dilemma on whom to start up front in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. Edinson Cavani is also missing from the squad despite returning from a groin injury.

This leaves Rangnick with the option of starting Marcus Rashford as the sole forward with Anthony Elanga and Jadon Sancho on the wings.

United will be desperate to secure a positive result after they failed to beat Watford at home last time around.

The Red Devils are in serious danger of losing their top-four berth to Arsenal. The Gunners are just two points behind Manchester United and have three games in hand.

Cristiano Ronaldo's form for Manchester United has dipped since the turn of the year

Cristiano Ronaldo's form in 2022 has been far from what was expected off him at Manchester United. The 37-year-old forward has scored just once in his last ten outings for the Red Devils across all competitions.

His last goal for the club came against Brighton & Hove Albion in a 2-0 win back in February.

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, is still Manchester United's leading goalscorer this season, having netted 15 times in 30 appearances in total.

It is highly possible that the 37-year-old forward will return to the starting XI when United host Tottenham Hotspur in the league on March 12.

