Jose Mourinho's job at Tottenham is on the line following recent defeats 

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho could be on his way back to managerial exile because of the team's recent performances. According to reports, if Spurs fail to qualify for the Champions League next season, the Portuguese's time at the London club could come to an end prematurely.

Tottenham could miss out on the Champions League football next season if they fail to finish in the top four this year for the first time since the 2014/2015 season. The absence of Champions League football coupled with the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic could see Tottenham in a dire situation ahead of next season.

3 - This was the third time José Mourinho lost a match in European competition by a three-goal margin, with two of those coming with Spurs (also vs RB Leipzig in March 2020) and another with Real Madrid (vs Borussia Dortmund in April 2013). Spursy. #UEL pic.twitter.com/t4qu0NYvj8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 18, 2021

According to the rumour mill, RB Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann and Leicester City's Brendan Rogers are candidates to take Jose Mourinho's place at Tottenham if the Portuguese is sacked.

Following Tottenham's shock exit from the Europa League on Thursday after bottling a 2-0 home lead against Dinamo Zagreb, club captain Hugo Lloris said the disgraceful loss "reflects what's going on at the club".

Mourinho's contract at Tottenham runs till 2023 and the London club will have to pay him a very lucrative compensation package if he is sacked. Spurs, however, have to option of paying this amount on a per-month basis instead of a one-time severance pay.

Tottenham need Champions League football next season

Since finances are tight at the moment, securing Champions League football next summer is of the utmost importance for Tottenham. Spurs' exit from the Europa League means qualification for the prestigious competition can only be secured through a top-four finish in the league.

1 - Tottenham are the first English side to take a two goal lead into the second leg of a European knockout tie and fail to progress since Manchester City against Monaco in the last 16 of the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League. Stunned. #UEL pic.twitter.com/rdWw3vJO8R — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 18, 2021

Tottenham currently sit eighth in the Premier League and have also secured a place in the final of the Carabao Cup. Spurs will take on Manchester City in the final next month and will be looking to win their first piece of silverware since 2008.

While a Carabao Cup triumph will be appreciated, it might not be enough to save Mourinho's job as a top-four finish is the main objective for Tottenham at the moment.

Club chairman Daniel Levy is said to be optimistic about the situation and Mourinho is expected to retain his job if Spurs secure a place in the Champions League. However, with stories of disharmony in the Tottenham squad doing the rounds this week, it could be difficult for Mourinho to turn the situation around.

While certain players at Tottenham still have faith in their manager, others are opposed to the Portuguese's style of play, which has been deemed "defensive" and "boring" on numerous occasions.