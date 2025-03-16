"Mourinho would have shoved him" - Chelsea fans slam Maresca for his reaction after Arsenal star asked him to 'try harder' in PL clash

Chelsea fans slammed Enzo Maresca on social media for his reaction after Arsenal defender Jurien Timber asked him to 'try harder' during their Premier League clash on Sunday, March 16. The Gunners defeated the Blues 1-0 at the Emirates.

Mikel Merino scored the game's only goal with a header off a Martin Odegaard corner kick in the 20th minute. However, it was a moment between Maresca and Timber towards the end of the match that caught the fans' attention.

A video posted by @TheBlueDodger on X shows the Arsenal star around the touchline telling the Maresca to 'try harder' before offering him a handshake, which the Blues' manager accepted with a smile.

Watch the video below:

Maresca's reaction to Timber's comment did not sit well with fans and they slammed the manager on X. One fan berated the Italian manager, claiming that former Blue boss Jose Mourinho would have reacted differently. The fan wrote:

"Fvck Maresca. Mourinho would have shoved him. He won't even try that with Mo."

"Maresca is so annoying man. Imagine this potato tried talking to Mourinho during a Darby match," another fan added.

"This is not Chelsea," a fan commented.

"Omg the mighty has fallen," chimed in another user.

"What have we become? OMG!! I’m in tears man," another fan tweeted.

Chelsea continue poor away form with 1-0 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates

Chelsea's loss to Arsenal extended the Blues' poor away form. Enzo Maresca's side have failed to record a win on the road in seven games since their 4-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur on December 8.

They were held to a goalless draw by Everton and lost 2-0 to Ipswich Town on December 22 and 30, respectively. Crystal Palace also held the Blues to a 1-1 draw at Sellhurst Park on January 4, followed by a 3-1 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad on January 25.

The west London club then suffered successive away defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion (3-0) and Aston Villa (2-1) in February. Chelsea will next play Tottenam Hotspur at home on April 3 before visiting the Gtech Community Stadium to face Brentford three days later.

