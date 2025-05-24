“Moves like my uncle after 2 pints of beer”, “Hopefully this game is a farewell” - Fans slam Real Madrid star despite 2-0 win over Sociedad

Fans were not pleased with Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, despite beating Real Sociedad 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu earlier today (May 24). It was their final league game of the season, which saw Luka Modric receive a guard of honor. However, Ceballos' performance stood out as concerning to the fans.

On the positive side of things, the 28-year-old helped to control possession magnificently, completing the game with 108 passes. Although his passing accuracy was remarkable, his defensive efforts were rather subpar.

Ceballos lost six duels in the midfield and won just three. He struggled when Sociedad was with the ball, as he was dribbled past by five opponents, and he managed just one tackle in the match. Aside his passing, he did nothing of note, and fans slammed him on social media with comments like these:

"Ceballos post injury moves like my uncle after 2 pints of beer. A MUST sell this summer" a fan demanded.

"Hopefully this game is a farewell for ceballos asw" another fan complained.

"Ceballos mehn... Xabi needs to do something abt Ceballos" this fan warned the incoming manager.

"I genuinely hope we sell Ceballos" another fan agreed.

"Dani ceballos playing for Real Madrid is a shame" another stated.

"Personally would’ve rather kept Modric over Ceballos" a fan insisted.

"Ceballos should’ve left instead of Modric" this fan agreed.

"Good game but what’s wrong with ceballos??" another fan was annoyed.

"send ceballos to azkaban and buy new midfield please perez..." said another.

"what role does ceballos even play?" a fan asked.

Real Madrid end the La Liga season with tributes

Real Madrid closed out their La Liga campaign with a 2-0 win over Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu. The focus, afte the game, was about honoring three club heroes - Luka Modric, Carlo Ancelotti, and Lucas Vasquez.

Kylian Mbappe scored in the 38th minute, with a rebound from his originally saved penalty by Unai Marrero. He scored his second goal in the 83rd minute, with an assist from Vinicius Jr.

Emotional tributes dominated the match. Lucas Vazquez was taken off in the 76th minute, and he left the pitch amidst thunderous applause for playing over 400 games for the club.

Luka Modric was replaced in the 85th minute, but he came off to a standing ovation and guard of honor from both sides as he came off. His long-serving midfield partner Toni Kroos came down from the stands to hug him. Carlo Ancelotti also said goodbye to the Santiago Bernabeu, as he remains Real Madrid's most decorated manager with 15 trophies.

