"Mr. f**cking Football got wrecked" - Andrew Tate comments on rumored Pep Guardiola divorce

Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate has weighed in on the rumored divorce of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (per Sky Sports). The former kickboxer and self-proclaimed ''Top G'' did not mince his words as he shared his thoughts on the alleged split and made a bold statement about marriage and wealth.

Tate’s comments come in the wake of unconfirmed reports suggesting that Pep Guardiola has finalized his divorce from Cristina Serra, his partner of over 30 years. Speculation has swirled that the split resulted in a significant division of assets, with some reports claiming Guardiola lost half of his wealth (via Nogomania).

While there has been no official confirmation of the divorce, the rumors have been enough to spark widespread debate online, including Tate’s incendiary remarks.

Trending

Tate launched a furious rant about the alleged divorce in an Instagram post:

"Mr f**king football you got wrecked, " Tate said. "Pep Guardiola has finalized his divorce. Reports say he lost half of his wealth, with most of his properties going to his wife and children. His wife claimed he was too focused on football.

''If he wasn’t too dedicated to football, there would be no house to steal. If you’re a rich man in the world today and you’re out there falling in love like a child and marrying these women, you’re out of your f**king mind. Guess how many bitches have taken half my money? F**king none!"

As of now, Pep Guardiola has not addressed the rumors about his marital status or the claims made by the media.

"They encourage me to find new things" – Pep Guardiola’s daughter Maria opens up on advice from her parents

Pep Guardiola’s daughter Maria recently opened up on the advice she received from her parents in the wake of the alleged split between the Manchester City manager and his wife, Cristina Serra.

According to the 24-year-old, some of the valuable lessons she received from her parents are to be a goal-getter and be adventurous. She further revealed that they instill into her about how important love is.

She spoke to Vanity Fair Spain:

"My parents have always advised me to find what I am passionate about. They encourage me to try new things, to accept failure and to keep searching until I find my calling, because when I do, full dedication will come naturally. They also remind me that the most important thing in life is to love and be loved."

"In the end it all comes down to feeling loved. Even in situations where we feel out of place, they tell me to listen carefully to others, there is always something valuable to learn from each person we meet," she added.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback