Former Chelsea left-back Ashley Cole tied the knot with his partner Sharon Canu in a ceremony at the Hotel La Vecchia Posta in Landispoli on Monday (July 31).

Cole's former teammates, Frank Lampard and John Terry, were among the attendees present. The legendary full-back uploaded an image of him with Canu taking their vowes on social media.

Cole captioned the image:

"Mr&Mrs Cole."

Cole and Canu have been in a relationship since 2014 after the pair met in Italy when the former Chelsea star was at one of the lowest points of his life. They have two children together as well, Jaxon and Grace.

Cole, who is known for his wild lifestyle, has changed significantly since starting his relationship with Canu and is now a much more reserved person.

Ashley Cole's former teammates, Petr Cech and Terry, also left their congratulatory comments after the ex-player uploaded the image of his wedding. Cech wrote:

"congratulations."

Terry, meanwhile, commented:

"Congratulations @theofficialac3 @sharoncanu What an unbelievable wedding mate. 💙❤️ What a photo this is."

When Chelsea legend Ashley Cole revealed how fatherhood changed him

Ashley Cole was always known for his wild acts off the pitch, which was the main reason behind his break-up with former partner and pop artist Cheryl Tweedy.

The Chelsea icon, now 30, has changed significantly since starting his relationship with Canu, now 30. After the couple's first son Jaxon was born, Cole revealed how fatherhood changed him. He said (via The Sun):

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have most things I wanted in life, cars, houses, watches, clothes. Coming from East London with not a lot growing up and a mum looking after two boys alone, life wasn’t always easy."

"So of course, it’s easy to lose your way in life sometimes, to forget about the things that are most important. But this morning I woke up to something that exceeds anything I’ve ever had before: A smile that never goes away."

Cole continued:

“Every day I wake up to the most beautiful thing I could ever dream of, a son that makes my heart melt, a son that never stops smiling, a son that can make me laugh no matter what kind of mood I’m in. A son that I’m proud of, a son I watch fall asleep because I never want to leave him, a son that reminded me what’s important in life.”

Ashley Cole was a popular player among Chelsea fans during his playing career. He made 333 appearances for the west London outfit and won the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League with the side.