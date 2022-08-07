“MSN is back”, “4-0 masterpiece incoming” – PSG fans thrilled as Christophe Galtier names ‘good XI’ including Lionel Messi after Mbappe misses out due to injury

Lionel Messi will lead the line for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as manager Christophe Gatlier has named an impressive starting XI to face Clermont Foot in their first league game.

The fans are excited about the lineup and have taken to Twitter to share their opinions about it.

New manager Gatlier has decided to go with a 3-4-3 formation, with Neymar and Pablo Sarabia alongside Lionel Messi in the attack. The Argentine forward will likely play in a false nine role, as the team's main striker Kylian Mbappe is out injured.

Behind them in midfield, Marco Verratti and Vitinha will hold the play in midfield, while Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi will handle the left and right flanks respectively. In defense, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, and Sergio Ramos will hold down the fort in front of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The strong starting lineup had the Paris fans excited about the game, and they took to Twitter to express their delight at the manager's choices. Here is a selection of the tweets from the Parc des Princes faithful:

Lionelsi🇦🇷 @lionelsi10 twitter.com/PSGhub/status/… PSGhub @PSGhub PSG’s XI vs. Clermont



Donnarumma - Marquinhos, Ramos, Kimpembe - Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti, Mendes - Sarabia, Messi, Neymar. PSG’s XI vs. ClermontDonnarumma - Marquinhos, Ramos, Kimpembe - Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti, Mendes - Sarabia, Messi, Neymar. 🔴🔵 PSG’s XI vs. Clermont Donnarumma - Marquinhos, Ramos, Kimpembe - Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti, Mendes - Sarabia, Messi, Neymar. MSN is back MSN is back 🔥🔥🔥 twitter.com/PSGhub/status/…

PSGhub @PSGhub PSG’s XI vs. Clermont



Donnarumma - Marquinhos, Ramos, Kimpembe - Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti, Mendes - Sarabia, Messi, Neymar. PSG’s XI vs. ClermontDonnarumma - Marquinhos, Ramos, Kimpembe - Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti, Mendes - Sarabia, Messi, Neymar. 🔴🔵 PSG’s XI vs. Clermont Donnarumma - Marquinhos, Ramos, Kimpembe - Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti, Mendes - Sarabia, Messi, Neymar.

Lionelsi🇦🇷 @lionelsi10 twitter.com/PSGhub/status/… PSGhub @PSGhub PSG’s XI vs. Clermont



Donnarumma - Marquinhos, Ramos, Kimpembe - Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti, Mendes - Sarabia, Messi, Neymar. PSG’s XI vs. ClermontDonnarumma - Marquinhos, Ramos, Kimpembe - Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti, Mendes - Sarabia, Messi, Neymar. 🔴🔵 PSG’s XI vs. Clermont Donnarumma - Marquinhos, Ramos, Kimpembe - Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti, Mendes - Sarabia, Messi, Neymar. MSN is back MSN is back 🔥🔥🔥 twitter.com/PSGhub/status/…

PSG fans will be expecting all three points from Lionel Messi and teammates

PSG are expected to start the season on a high, with Gatlier taking on his first game in charge at the Parc des Princes. They will have to play without an injured Mbappe, but it is not expected to matter too much, with Lionel Messi and Neymar in attack.

Although they are playing away from home, Clermont Foot are not expected to provide any major threats to the Ligue 1 winners. However, as underdogs, their dream would be to achieve the unexpected and send the Ligue champions without a single point.

Last season saw the PSG faithful boo their players from the stands after a series of bad performances. Now, with Mauricio Pochettino out of the club, they will be expecting an improvement from Lionel Messi and other players, alongside three points to boot.

Paul Merson has predicted all the GW 1 fixtures of the Premier League. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far