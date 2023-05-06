“Much better than Joao Felix”, “Proving every Chelsea fan wrong” – Chelsea fans salute 23-year-old star for his display in win over Bournemouth

Chelsea fans lavished praise on Conor Gallagher for his performance during the 3-1 win against Bournemouth. The Blues finally won their first game after six successive losses. The win also marked the first under caretaker manager Frank Lampard.

Gallagher opened the scoring for the west Londoners in the ninth minute of the match. While Matias Vina equalized for Bournemouth in the 21st minute, late goals from Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix secured a 3-1 win for the west Londoners.

Fans were impressed with the 23-year-old Gallagher's display. The midfielder played the full 90 minutes and completed 36 passes with 90% accuracy. He made one key pass and won five ground duels as well. Gallagher also completed two tackles.

Overall, it was an impressive display from the player. He has now scored two goals and provided one assist in 40 games across competitions this season.

Fans hailed the player for his display, as one of them wrote on Twitter:

"How is Lampard supposed to omit Gallagher honestly, he scores goals, he creates chances, he sweeps up in midfield, and he presses like a hell hound. I don’t even rate him much but he’s much better than Joao Felix anyway."

Another claimed:

"Conor Gallagher proving every Chelsea fan wrong."

The Blues moved up to the 11th spot in the league table with their win. They now have 42 points on the board from 34 matches. Gallagher earned plaudits for the team's win.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Frank Lampard's side finally managed to win a game:

What's next for Chelsea?

The win against Bournemouth should give Chelsea a massive boost in their bid to finish the remainder of the campaign strongly. Lampard's side will next play Nottingham Forest in a Premier League home clash on May 13.

Forest are battling in the relegation zone, as they are 18th with 30 points on the board from 34 matches. Lampard's side will have a big chance to build on their recent performance and get yet another three points.

However, the Blues have been inconsistent throughout the season. Considering the firepower in their ranks, they have often lost to lesser opponents. Whether the team can avoid the same fate in the upcoming game remains to be seen.

