"Much better than me at QPR" - Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand makes hilarious claim as Patrice Evra plays Juventus Legends game

Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand reckons his former teammate Patrice Evra fared far better at a recent Juventus Legends game than Ferdinand did at QPR towards the end of his playing career.

Ferdinand and Evra were teammates at Old Trafford for the entire duration of the Frenchman's stay at the club, between 2005-06 and 2013-14. Together, the duo played 251 games across competitions, winning five Premier League, one UEFA Champions League and three League Cups, among others.

Rio Ferdinand played the last season (2014-15) of his illustrious career with QPR, appearing 14 times across competitions. Meanwhile, Patrice Evra played with Juventus and Marseille before ending his career with West Ham United in 2017-18.

The French left-back - who made 82 appearances across competitions in three seasons at Juventus - played for the Bianconeri's Legends team on Tuesday (October 10).

The three-time Serie A winner posted on Instagram a series of pictures with various Bianconeri legends like Zinedine Zidane and Alessandro Del Piero. Evra posted (as translated from Italian):

"I have no words to describe how happy I was yesterday to play the #juventus legend game it’s always a pleasure to come home and feel the true love of all the @juventus fans. Thank you."

Ferdinand provided a cheeky comment:

"Tbf better much better than me at QPR."

In another comment, the Englishman remarked:

"I forgot you was there Pat... supersub."

Here's the screenshot of Rio Ferdinand's comments on his former Manchester United teammate Patrice Evra's Instagram post:

Screenshot of Ferdinand's comments on Evra's post

How have Manchester United fared in the Premier League since Rio Ferdinand and Patrice Evra left?

Rio Ferdinand

Both Rio Ferdinand and Patrice Evra were part of Manchester United's last Premier League-winning team in the 2012-13 season under legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Since then, the 13-time Premier League winners haven't won another league title but have twice finished second (2017-18 and 2020-21). United were on a six-year trophy drought which ended last season with their Carabao Cup win under current boss Erik ten Hag.

However, Ten Hag's side have made an underwhelming start to their 2023-24 campaign. They have lost a whopping six out of 11 games across competitions, including four in the league, where they are tenth, eight points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur (20) after eight games.