"Much easier to do than Tielemans" - Transfer expert says Arsenal could get 26-year-old Brazil midfielder before end of transfer window

According to transfer insider Dean Jones, Arsenal are considering a move for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo this summer.

The Gunners have been in the market for a midfielder for a while, with Leicester City's Youri Tielemans being one of their reported targets. However, the transfer expert believes that a deal for Melo will be more financially feasible for the north London outfit.

Melo joined Juventus from Barcelona in 2020. The 26-year-old midfielder has appeared in 63 matches across competitions for the Serie A side since his arrival.

As per Jones, the Brazil international has attracted interest from various Premier League clubs, including Everton.

Speaking on The Done Deal Show, Jones said (via HITC):

“Tielemans you could get for £25m from what I hear, and that’s still on the table."

Referring to Melo's situation, he added:

"The thing I’ve heard today is that Arthur’s agents have been touting him around the Premier League again. Everton have been linked, but there are other clubs too and it wouldn’t surprise me if Arsenal were one of those."

Finally, with regards to the Islington club's interest in the Brazil international, he further went on to say:

" Arsenal have been considering Arthur for a while, in terms of finances it’s much easier to do than Tielemans, it’s basically nothing and that’s one that we should keep in mind as an option for Arsenal."

Arsenal have had a productive transfer window so far. The Gunners have signed Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Fabio Vieira, among others.

"He's so much like Kevin De Bruyne" - Former Chelsea striker comments on Arsenal star amid recent form

Former Premier League footballer Tony Cascarino has showered Gunners midfielder Martin Odegaard with praise. The retired Chelsea striker believes the Norway international resembles Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne on the pitch.

Cascarino also gave credit to manager Mikel Arteta for retaining the 23-year-old talent last summer. Odegaard initially joined the Gunners on loan in January 2021. The Norwegian only signed a permanent deal last summer after Arteta recognized his potential.

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto Player of the Match:



1 goal

2 shots on target

91 touches

40 passes in final third

10.97km covered



- Helped Arsenal win opening 4 games of a top-division season for 5th time (first since 2004-05)



#AFC Player of the Match: @Arsenal 's Martin Odegaard1 goal2 shots on target91 touches40 passes in final third10.97km covered- Helped Arsenal win opening 4 games of a top-division season for 5th time (first since 2004-05) ⭐ Player of the Match: @Arsenal's Martin Odegaard1 goal2 shots on target91 touches40 passes in final third10.97km covered- Helped Arsenal win opening 4 games of a top-division season for 5th time (first since 2004-05) #AFC 🔴 https://t.co/XMKC8VT4vu

Speaking to TalkSPORT, the former Ireland international said (via Football.London):

"One player that stood out, he's so much like Kevin De Bruyne, is Odegaard. His ability to pass the ball, move it, and you have to give a lot of credit to [Mikel] Arteta because he had him in on loan, and he didn't send him back."

He added:

"He made him one of his primary recruitments, the one he wanted to bring through the door, and he's so gifted. He's the Kevin De Bruyne of Arsenal for me."

Odegaard has enjoyed a brilliant start to the 2022-23 season, scoring three goals in the Gunners' opening four fixtures. The 23-year-old played a crucial role in the north London side's 2-1 comeback against Fulham on August 27, scoring the equalizer.

