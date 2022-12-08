“Much more than just goals” - Netherlands legend makes incredible claim involving Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Dutch legend Rafael van der Vaart has claimed that Lionel Messi is not only a great goalscorer but also an excellent playmaker, while Cristiano Ronaldo is solely reliant on goals.

With 12 Ballons d’Or between them, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are undoubtedly the two most decorated players of this generation. The superstar forwards have won it all at club level and are determined to add the elusive FIFA World Cup trophy to their collection.

Ronaldo’s Portugal and Messi’s Argentina are both in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. While La Albicelste will take on Netherlands in the last eight, the Navigators will have to overcome a spirited Morocco to book their place in the semi-finals.

In an interview ahead of Argentina’s clash against Netherlands, Van der Vaart spoke candidly about Messi and Ronaldo, revealing the quality that set the two apart.

The former Real Madrid man told Dutch outlet NPO Start:

“I played against Messi. You couldn't catch him. You wanted to kick him but he was already gone. Now he is slower and he walks even more, but he can still give that crucial pass. Ronaldo relies on his body and goals but Messi is much more than just goals.”

Lionel Messi has outperformed Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have made history in Qatar, becoming the only two players in history to play in five FIFA World Cups. Ronaldo then went a step further, scoring a 65th-minute penalty in Portugal’s Group F opener against Ghana to become the only marksman to score in five World Cups.

Unfortunately for the Portuguese, that has been the highlight of his time in Qatar so far. Since starring in the 3-2 win over Ghana, Cristiano Ronaldo has featured in three matches, failing to score or assist even once. He was dropped from the lineup for Portugal’s last-16 clash against Switzerland, with his replacement Goncalo Ramos scoring a superb hat-trick to help secure a 6-1 victory.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, has been Argentina’s best player by a country mile. He has dictated the tempo of the game with his passes, created goalscoring opportunities, and scored goals when needed. In four appearances, Messi has three goals and an assist to his name, more than any other player on his team.

