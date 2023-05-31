Multiple Premier League clubs set to battle each other for Chelsea forward: Reports 

Crystal Palace will face stiff competition from Nottingham Forest in the race to sign Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to reports. London World claim, however, that a move to the Eagles would be the English winger's preferred choice.

Hudson-Odoi came through Chelsea's Cobham academy and earned a first-team promotion through the grassroots. The 22-year-old winger has made 126 appearances across competitions for the Blues, scoring 16 goals and providing 22 assists.

The winger joined Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen on loan last summer after failing to cement his place in the Blues' starting XI. He has failed to impress in the German top tier this term, with zero goals and only one assist in 14 league appearances.

Hudson-Odoi is set to return to Stamford Bridge as his loan spell at Leverkusen has expired. However, his future at the Blues remains uncertain, with his contract set to expire next summer.

Palace and Forest are understood to be interested in signing the young winger. According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are expecting £10 million for Hudson-Odoi's services. It remains to be seen which team will be prepared to meet that price-tag.

Chelsea finished the 2022/23 campaign at 12th place in the Premier League table, displaying dismal form. The Blues won only 11 league encounters out of 38 this season.

"There are things that need to improve" - Frank Lampard sends message to incoming Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Frank Lampard served a short tenure as the Blues' interim boss during the final stretch of the 2022/23 campaign. The English caretaker manager was unable to turn around a quite disappointing season for Chelsea.

Lampard was asked to send a message to Mauricio Pochettino, who will join the Blues as manager ahead of the 2023/24 season. The English tactician said (via The Mirror):

"There are things that need to improve. That note should not be a public one. There are clear things that need to improve. He’ll have a pre-season to work with the team."

Lampard added:

"We’re not physically competitive enough. Newcastle are and we haven’t been. We have the capability now for the new manager to get the squad in the place he wants it to be. That’s going to be a challenge as well."

It will be interesting to see how Pochettino will set up Chelsea next season.

