"Must explain to all clubs" - La Liga president Javier Tebas calls out Joan Laporta over Barcelona's Negreira scandal 

La Liga president Javier Tebas recently called out Barcelona president Joan Laporta over the club's alleged involvement in the Negreira scandal. The issue has been ongoing throughout the 2022-23 campaign.

There have been allegations that the club paid around €7 million to the former vice-president of the referee's committee, Enriquez Negreira, for additional insights and result manipulation.

Despite the Prosecutor's Office finding no evidence against Barcelona, Tebas has refused to move on. He was even involved in coercing UEFA to launch a separate investigation, which is expected to conclude within the next four to six weeks.

Barcelona have appeared quiet on the issue so far, but Javier Tebas is urging Laporta to explain the payments to Negreira at a La Liga meeting on April 19. The assembly will be held with all 20 teams in the Spanish top flight, and the Negreira investigation is set to be discussed thoroughly.

He said via BarcaUniversal:

“Laporta must explain to all clubs the payments to Negreira, he will have the opportunity to do so at the LaLiga meeting on April 19.''

Barcelona have asked for Tebas' resignation from the La Liga president's post after it emerged that he had given false evidence to the prosecution about the Negreira case. Tebas, however, isn't ready to budge.

UEFA has warned Barca, claiming that the situation is very serious. The club leaders, though, are confident they can put forth evidence and information to support their stance.

The Negreira case is expected to continue to trouble Barca well beyond the coming summer, despite the noise surrounding it being looked after in April.

The club denies involvement in result manipulation, but opposition from La Liga suggests otherwise. However, the reality behind all the allegations and accusations will come to light after a thorough investigation by the concerned authorities.

Barcelona set to play Marcos Alonso at centre-back for Real Madrid clash in the Copa del Rey semi-finals

With Andreas Christensen injured, Marcos Alonso will likely retain his position at center-back for Barcelona in their upcoming tie with Real Madrid in Copa del Rey, as per Football Espana. The Blaugrana already lead the two-leg tie 1-0.

The former Chelsea player was selected over Christensen in the first leg, and his performance seemed impressive enough to earn him another start in this crucial fixture.

Although initially signed as a left-back, Alonso has been deployed in a central defensive role since his move to Camp Nou.

It remains to be seen whether his inexperience in the position will be a factor in the game, but Barca hope he can help them qualify for the final.

