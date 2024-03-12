"Must go through the match well" - National team manager says Manchester United star is set to return for FA Cup clash against Liverpool

Denmark boss Kasper Hjulman has claimed that Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund will play against Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday (March 17).

Hojlund has missed the Red Devils last three games across competitions due to a muscle injury. The 21-year-old was in red-hot form before his spell on the sidelines, registering seven goals and two assists in his six league outings.

Manchester United have collapsed in his absence, losing to Fulham (2-1) and Manchester City (3-1). They managed to beat Everton 2-0 but were wholly unconvincing in that game.

Ten Hag looks set to have Hojlund available for his side's FA Cup quarterfinal showdown with Liverpool. The striker's national team manager Hjulman suggested this ahead of next week's international break (via centredevils):

"Rasmus (Hojlund) will play on Sunday against Liverpool and must go through the match well. That's what we expect. We are in contact with (Manchester United). I have talked to Erik [ten Hag] and we expect it to happen."

Hojlund arrived at Old Trafford from Serie A side Atalanta in a £72 million deal. He's registered 13 goals and two assists in 30 games across competitions.

Ten Hag will be delighted to have Hojlund back with their hopes of trophy success resting on the FA Cup. They face a Liverpool side who have been challenging for the Premier League title and have the second-best defensive record in the league.

Mason Mount and Aaron Wan-Bissaka could also return for Manchester United's clash with Liverpool

Mason Mount is closing in on a return to full fitness.

Hojlund isn't the only one of Ten Hag's sidelined crop that could be available to face Liverpool. Mason Mount and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have trained ahead of the encounter with the Merseysiders at Old Trafford.

Mount has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury since November, making just 12 appearances across competitions. He arrived from Chelsea last summer in a £60 million (including add-ons) deal but has struggled to impress.

Meanwhile, Wan-Bissaka hasn't appeared for the Red Devils in any of their last seven league games. The right-back's absence has been an issue given the defensive injury crisis Ten Hag has been dealt this season.

Ten Hag blamed his side's lack of progress this season on the injury toll they have encountered. The Dutchman claimed that United would be in a much better position (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano)

"We are in the right direction. Imagine we had many more players available and not setbacks and injuries... could easy have 75 wins!"

Manchester United sit sixth in the league, eight points off the top four with 10 games left. They've won 15 of 28 games, losing 11, and were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League and the Carabao Cup earlier this season.