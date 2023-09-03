"Must be a horrible feeling" - Erling Haaland says Nathan Ake's goal shouldn't have stood in Manchester City win

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland believes the Cityzen's second goal in their 5-1 victory against Fulham on Saturday (September 2) should not have stood.

Julian Alvarez opened the scoring in the 31st minute before American centre-back Tim Ream equalized for Fulham in the 33rd minute. In the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time, Nathan Ake put Pep Guardiola's men in front as he headed a corner into the back of the net. However, Manuel Akanji was in an off-side position as he jumped over the goal-bound header.

Match official Michael Oliver's video assistant confirmed that there was no infringement from the Switzerland international on this occasion. Reacting to the decision after the match, Haaland said (via Hammy End):

"It was offside. I feel bad for them – I would be fuming after this as well. It must be a horrible feeling."

Despite it being unclear whether Akanji attempted to play the ball, he seemed to interfere with the goalkeeper's line of sight. Leno hesitated as the ball passed the former Borussia Dortmund defender.

Former Premier League goalkeeper, Shay Given said (via Mirror):

"I’m surprised it’s not been given for an offside. Akanji is clearly in the line of vision of the goalkeeper, he jumps out of the way, and Leno waits then reacts after it passes Akanji."

In the second half, Manchester City blew past the Cottagers with Haaland scoring his first hat-trick (58', 70' (P), 90+5') of the 2023-24 season.

"It just can't stand"- Mike Dean clarifies Nathan Ake goal in Manchester City win should not have stood

Former Premier League referee Mike Dean clarified that Nathan Ake's goal in Manchester City's 5-1 victory against Fulham on Saturday (September 2) should have been disallowed.

Dean believes that the Fulham shot-stopper hesitated because of Manuel Akanji's presence, who appeared to interfere in play from an offside position. Claiming that Nathan Ake's header should have been disallowed, Dean said (via Mirror):

"In my opinion no it just can't stand. He's jumped over the ball, he has to be interfering... because the player is there, he [Leno] is hesitating. It just has to be disallowed."

After four matches in the new season, defending champions Manchester City have a 100% win record and occupy the first position in the Premier League table. Fulham, on the other hand, suffered their second defeat and have four points from as many matches.