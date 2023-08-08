“Must have massive c*****s”, “Shows the self-confidence” – Chelsea fans delighted as first-team star chooses John Terry’s iconic No. 26 shirt

Chelsea fans have reacted positively to the news of young defender Levi Colwill being handed the No. 26 squad number ahead of the 2023-24 football campaign.

The Blues have officially released the squad numbers for their upcoming season, with a couple of first-team stars being handed new numbers.

One of them is the highly-rated Colwill, who will now wear the famous No. 26 shirt, previously worn by club legend John Terry.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC The squad numbers assigned to our summer signings for the 2023/24 campaign have been confirmed!

The 20-year-old left-footed centre-back is expected to play a key role in Mauricio Pochettino's side next season, after having spent the last season on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion.

He also recently put pen-to-paper on a new six-year deal at Stamford Bridge, with an option to extend by a further year. Ahead of the new season, Colwill will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of club legend Terry, who is widely regarded as one of Chelsea's all-time greatest players.

Chelsea fans were excited by the news of Colwill taking up the iconic No. 26 shirt. One fan said that the youngster's decision to take up the jersey shows his level of self-confidence.

NeilHealey @NeilHealey @silesanmi64_b @ChelseaFC It shows the self confidence he has taking JT’s number.

"It shows the self confidence he has taking JT’s number. "

Another fan said:

"Colwill must have massive c*****s taking on that mantle."

Here are some other reactions from fans online:

Yoruba Rascal @silesanmi64_b @ChelseaFC Levi Colwill with the legendary no 26 . Up Chelsea

christine barrett @condorchrissy @ChelseaFC glad Levi has got the number 26 pleased for him

J.E.T @Tobo_Jay @ChelseaFC best number

JT 26



now worn by Cowil

LC 26

It will be interesting to see how Cowill will perform in his first season with the senior squad at Chelsea.

Which other Chelsea first-team stars got new squad numbers ahead of next season?

The Blues have confirmed their squad numbers ahead of the 2023-23 football campaign, which gets underway this week.

Cobham graduate Colwill has been handed the No. 26 shirt previously worn by club legend Terry. Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk have been given the #8 and #10 jerseys, respectively.

New signing Christopher Nkunku will don the #18 jersey while Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson has opted for the #15 shirt, previously worn by another club legend Didier Drogba.

Other notable mentions include the likes of Robert Sanchez (#31), Noni Madueke (#11), Axel Disasi (#2) Lesly Ugochukwu (#16), Andrey Santos (#20), Malo Gusto (#27) and Raheem Sterling (#7).