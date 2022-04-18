“Must be a pleasure” – Garth Crooks believes Chelsea players will enjoy playing alongside ‘unselfish’ Blues star

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur star Garth Crooks has heaped praise on Chelsea’s Timo Werner, hailing the German as the “most unselfish striker” he’s seen in a while.

Looking to put the Champions League elimination against Real Madrid in the rear-view mirror, the Blues took on Crystal Palace in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final. The Londoners could not breach Palace’s resistance in the first half, but second-half goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount sealed a 2-0 win.

Discussing Chelsea’s FA Cup semi-final win over the Eagles, Crooks lauded Thomas Tuchel’s men for their poise and mentality. Speaking to the BBC, the 64-year-old said:

“If ever you want to see how a team recovers from a midweek defeat in Europe, compose themselves and go on to win an FA Cup semi-final, then this was it. Granted, it does help when you have a galaxy of stars to chose from on the bench, but nevertheless this was an impressive display by Chelsea.”

Timo Werner failed to find the back of the net in the FA Cup semi-final, but he assisted Mason Mount’s insurance goal in the 76th minute. The German had the opportunity to go for goal himself, but he selflessly laid it off for Mount, who was closer to Palace's goal. Crooks was left impressed by Werner’s selflessness and thought it would be a joy to play alongside the former RB Leipzig star.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



82 games

22 goals

18 assists

🥅 0.64 G/A p90



Not bad for a flop… Timo Werner has been directly involved in 40 goals since joining Chelsea:82 games22 goals18 assists🥅 0.64 G/A p90Not bad for a flop… Timo Werner has been directly involved in 40 goals since joining Chelsea:👕 82 games⚽️ 22 goals🅰️ 18 assists🥅 0.64 G/A p90Not bad for a flop… 🇩🇪 https://t.co/n48F1dvZmw

Crooks added:

“The star of the show against Palace was Werner and without doubt the most unselfish striker and willing runner I have seen in a long time. Playing alongside the German must be a pleasure when he is in this form. I thought when Werner first arrived at Chelsea he suffered from stage fright. Well if he did, he certainly doesn't anymore.”

Werner has taken part in 32 games for Tuchel’s men this season, recording ten goals and six assists.

Timo Werner was Chelsea’s most lively forward in Crystal Palace win

The German forward enjoyed a sensational outing for the men in blue on Sunday evening. He used his pace well, contributed heavily to the team’s buildup, and, of course, did superbly to pick out Mount inside the Palace box.

Squawka @Squawka



He also provided the assist for Mason Mount.



#EmiratesFACup Timo Werner created more chances (4) and more big chances (2) than any other player against Crystal Palace.He also provided the assist for Mason Mount. Timo Werner created more chances (4) and more big chances (2) than any other player against Crystal Palace. He also provided the assist for Mason Mount. 🅰️#EmiratesFACup https://t.co/xS17wadqYf

Against Patrick Vieira’s side, Werner was the Blues’ undisputed creator-in-chief. He played 19 accurate passes (82.6% accuracy), made four key passes, created two big chances, and delivered a cross.

Werner has now scored thrice and provided two assists in his last three games across competitions, which serves as a testament to his excellent form.

Edited by Diptanil Roy