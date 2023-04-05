"Should not be ruled out" - Rivaldo makes interesting claim on PSG superstar Lionel Messi's future amid rumors of Barcelona return

Former Barcelona attacker Rivaldo reckons a return to Camp Nou could be on the cards for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi this summer.

Messi reluctantly parted ways with the Blaugrana in 2021 after the club's financial constraints prevented them from renewing his contract. The Argentinian went on to join the Parisians on a free transfer, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal.

PSG hoped that Messi would be the final of the puzzle in their quest to win the UEFA Champions League. However, the 35-year-old has struggled to live up to expectations at the Parc des Princes.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has received severe criticism for struggling to step up in big games. His performances in the Champions League knockout stages have left a lot to be desired.

A section of Les Parisiens fans booed Messi during the team's 1-0 Ligue 1 loss to Olympique Lyon on Sunday (April 2). The forward, meanwhile, is increasingly inclined towards leaving the club at the end of the season.

Rivaldo feels the relationship between Messi and PSG has deteriorated over recent months. The Barcelona great also admitted that the forward has struggled to replicate his 2022 FIFA World Cup form in Paris, writing in his Betfair column:

"PSG seem to be suffering a hangover from their Champions League elimination and they lost again in Ligue 1 last weekend at home to Lyon. Lionel Messi was booed for the second consecutive match by the club's fans, and it seems that the relationship between the player and the club is under strain."

"He has failed to capitalize on the Argentine national team's good form with his club and it seems he has never truly been able to gel with his teammates at the French club."

Lionel Messi's contract ends this summer, but PSG have made no secret of their desire to extend his deal. The Argentinian, though, is yet to agree to a fresh contract. Rivaldo added that the superstar could return to Barcelona this summer:

"He arrived at PSG in 2021 after an almost inevitable departure from Barcelona for financial reasons, but it's possible that he never wanted to leave Catalonia. We will see what his decision will be at the end of the season, but a return to Barcelona should not be ruled out of his mind at this stage."

How has former Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi fared for PSG?

Lionel Messi has bagged 29 goals and 32 assists in 67 appearances across competitions for Les Parisiens. He is on course to win his second Ligue 1 title with the club this season.

The Argentinian's inability to fire the club to Champions League glory has led many to deem his stint in France a failure. He could leave the Parisians this summer, with a return to Barcelona a strong possibility.

