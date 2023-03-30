"Must be a scary feeling", "That's terrifying" - Sergio Aguero suffers mini heart arrhythmia on twitch stream, causes online outrage

Fans online were concerned after a video emerged of former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero suffering mini-heart arrhythmia on a Twitch stream.

During a streaming session with Spanish internet celebrity Ibai Llanos, Aguero appeared to clutch the left side of his chest with a concerned look on his face. He proceeded to check his phone to see if the heart monitor detected anything unusual.

The former Argentina international was heard saying (h/t Mirror):

"I have a chip, and the famous chip is going to detect the situation. It would send a signal because perhaps it's just something that's in my head."

Aguero added that his phone battery seemed to be running out. He went on to say that the situation was 'very strange' and that he 'definitely felt something out of the normal circuit'. The streaming session ended shortly afterwards, displaying a message in Spanish that read:

"They waited for a message from the doctor, and the reply didn't arrive before they finished their live streaming session. Take care Kun (Aguero's nickname), we love you."

Fans online expressed concern and hoped that Aguero was doing fine, with one saying:

"Sergio Aguero suffered heart arrhythmia live on his Twitch. Luckily, his pace-maker was able to correct his heart rate. Fair play to how cool he stays because that must be a scary feeling!"

Another said:

"I suffer with SVT and for some reason always thought he had the same, had no idea it was a condition where heart can stop? That’s terrifying. It’s bad enough when heart beats 200+bpm for an hour or 2. Caused me so much anxiety and forced me to stop boxing."

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Jake Headland @jakeheadland @aguerosergiokun @FootyAccums I suffer with SVT and for some reason always thought he had the same, had no idea it was a condition where heart can stop? That’s terrifying. It’s bad enough when heart beats 200+bpm for an hour or 2. Caused me so much anxiety and forced me to stop boxing. @FootyAccums I suffer with SVT and for some reason always thought he had the same, had no idea it was a condition where heart can stop? That’s terrifying. It’s bad enough when heart beats 200+bpm for an hour or 2. Caused me so much anxiety and forced me to stop boxing. 🙏🙏 @aguerosergiokun

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums



Luckily, his pace-maker was able to correct his heart rate.



Fair play to how cool he stays because that must be a scary feeling! MARCA @marca Tensión en directo que por suerte quedó en susto: @aguerosergiokun sufre una arritmia en directo con @IbaiLlanos . "¿Quieres que vayamos al médico?" Tensión en directo que por suerte quedó en susto: @aguerosergiokun sufre una arritmia en directo con @IbaiLlanos. "¿Quieres que vayamos al médico?" https://t.co/Yt2noDJF4V Sergio Aguero suffered heart arrhythmia live on his Twitch.Luckily, his pace-maker was able to correct his heart rate.Fair play to how cool he stays because that must be a scary feeling! twitter.com/marca/status/1… Sergio Aguero suffered heart arrhythmia live on his Twitch.Luckily, his pace-maker was able to correct his heart rate. Fair play to how cool he stays because that must be a scary feeling! twitter.com/marca/status/1…

🕳 @JuffyEscobar twitter.com/beinsportsusa/… beIN SPORTS USA @beINSPORTSUSA 🫀 Sergio Kun Aguero



🫀 Sergio Kun Aguero @aguerosergiokun suffered a mini heart arrhythmia live on his Twitch stream while @IbaiLlanos asked him if he needed a doctor. 😳🫀 Sergio Kun Aguero @aguerosergiokun suffered a mini heart arrhythmia live on his Twitch stream while @IbaiLlanos asked him if he needed a doctor. 🚨 https://t.co/p7XSK5Vx18 sad seeing one of the best strikers from my generation that could easily still be playing go thru this sad seeing one of the best strikers from my generation that could easily still be playing go thru this 😢 twitter.com/beinsportsusa/…

Aguero was forced to retire in December 2021 after tests discovered irregularities in his heartbeat. His last appearance came in Barcelona's 1-1 La Liga draw against Alaves on October 30, 2021, when he was substituted in the first half after going down clutching his chest.

The Argentine did not let his condition or his retirement stop him from celebrating Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph with his former teammates on and off the field. He scored 41 goals in 101 senior appearances for La Albiceleste and won the Copa America title with them in 2021.

Sergio Aguero made return to football for one-off friendly in January

Sergio Aguero played for Barcelona SC against Mushuc Runa on January 28 in the Noche Amarilla friendly.

The Ecuadorian club, based in Guayaquil, hold the annual 'Yellow Night', where they invite one world-renowned superstar to represent their team. Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, Ricardo Kaka and Carlos Tevez are some of the most famous names to have been invited as guests in the past.

It was Sergio Aguero's turn this year, and he came on as a substitute to play 18 minutes as Barce won 1-0. It marked a return to football for the former Barcelona striker 15 months after he had played his last professional game.

Sergio Aguero joined Barcelona as a free agent in the summer of 2021 after ten years at Manchester City. He scored once in five appearances across competitions for the Blagurana before being forced into retirement.

