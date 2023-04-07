"Must show the way to others" - Jerome Rothen urges PSG star Kylian Mbappe to show leadership qualities and the 'desire to fight'

As the summer transfer window draws closer, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) find themselves at a critical juncture. The French giants could potentially lose two of their star players - Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. - leaving the club in a precarious position.

However, one player who is set to assume greater responsibility is Kylian Mbappe, who pundit Jerome Rothen believes will need to demonstrate leadership qualities.

According to the RMC Sport pundit, it is Mbappe's time to shine. The 24-year-old Frenchman must show his mettle on the pitch and lead his team to success. The recent loss against Lyon on home turf served as a wake-up call for the Parisian side. It is now up to Mbappe to pick up the pieces and get his teammates to rally around him.

Speaking on RMC Sport (via PSG Talk), Rothen said of Mbappe:

“But he can’t let go. If he starts to let go, if we see this kind of performance or attitude in the next matches, we will have to ask ourselves questions."

"If your gondola head cracks like that and doesn’t push the others, whereas it has been doing it for months when it got all the way up there because there is [an] investment, the desire to fight… Mbappe must show the way to others.”

As PSG prepare for the final few contests to end the Ligue 1 season, Kylian Mbappe finds himself under the microscope. The young striker will need to display his leadership qualities to keep his club at the top of the table, but the task ahead will not be an easy one. The club's morale took a big hit after yet another disappointing exit from the UEFA Champions League, this time to Bayern Munich.

Kylian Mbappe isn't happy with how PSG have used his image rights

Kylian Mbappe has expressed his displeasure with PSG's use of his image in their season ticket renewal campaign.

In a scathing statement posted on Instagram, Mbappe criticized the club's marketing tactics, stating (via MARCA):

"I just took part in the viewing of the club's re-subscription campaign for the 23-24 season. At no time was I informed of the content of the interview. It looked like a basic interview during a club marketing day."

"I don't agree with this published video. That's why I'm fighting for the right to the individual image. PSG is a big club and a big family but it is especially not Kylian Saint-Germain."

The 24-year-old appeared as the sole star in a promotional video that notably excludes the likes of Neymar, Sergio Ramos, and other key players.

Poll : 0 votes