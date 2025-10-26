"Must have been that unchanged team" - Brentford social media account appears to take dig at Liverpool boss Arne Slot after 3-2 win

Brentford appeared to take a dig at Liverpool manager Arne Slot following their 3-2 win against the Premier League champions on Saturday, October 25. The Reds suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in the league with Keith Andrews' side securing a historic win at the Gtech Community Stadium.
Arne Slot's side put an end to their four-game losing streak in all competitions in midweek with a 5-1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt. However, they looked completely disjointed as a team against Brentford on Saturday.
Following the game, Brentford took a dig at Arne Slot on their official X account. They posted:
"Must have been that unchanged team 😏"
Brentford got off to a flying start against Liverpool with Dango Ouattara scoring in the fifth minute. Kevin Schade doubled the lead in the 45th minute before Milos Kerkez pegged one back five minutes into the stoppage time.
Igor Thiago doubled the lead from the spot in the 60th minute before Mohamed Salah scored in the 89th minute. Salah's late goal put a tense end to the game but Arne Slot's side were the second best throughout the game.
Arne Slot will be under immense pressure following his side's dismal run of form as they find themselves sixth in the table. Liverpool backed him with almost £450 million for new signings in the summer but none of the new arrivals have delivered so far, barring Hugo Ekitike.
The Reds will take on Crystal Palace in the fourth round of the League Cup on Wednesday, October 29. They will then take on Aston Villa in the Premier League on November 1 before hosting Real Madrid on November 4.
Liverpool star Hugo Ekitike names the three best wingers in the world
Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike named Mohamed Salah as one of the three best wingers in the world. He also hailed the Egyptian as one of the GOATs in the history of the Premier League.
In an interview with ESPN, Ekitike was asked to name the three best wingers in world football right now. He named Salah alongside Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and Bayern Munich's Michael Olise. When asked to name the three best players in Premier League history, he named Salah alongside Didier Drogba and Thierry Henry.
Salah has been one of the best players in the Premier League since moving to Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017. He has scored 249 goals and provided 116 assists in 414 appearances for the Reds, winning nine trophies.