"My absolute favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo" - World's 'most beautiful fooballer' says she is a huge fan of Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo because of his 'discipline' 

Swiss club Grasshopper star Ana Maria Markovic recently said that she is a huge fan of Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Markovic is often dubbed the most beautiful footballer in the world due to her stunning looks. She represents Grasshopper at club level and the Croatian national football team at international level.

In a recent interview with German media outlet 20min, she said that she is a big admirer of Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric. However, it is Los Blancos' former no. 7 who is her favorite footballer:

"Modric is definitely a great role model for me. He is a world footballer and represents Croatia. ... But my absolute favourite player is Cristiano Ronaldo because he's just so disciplined. I think it's super important that you give your all in sport and have a good mindset like him."

Cristiano Ronaldo never fails to set a benchmark with his tremendous discipline. Along with his god-given abilities, his work ethic and discipline make him one of the best players to ever grace the game. He has represented clubs like Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus in his illustrious career.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is the holder of countless records and achievements that he has amassed throughout his glittering professional career.

Hence, it should come as no surprise that a young player like Ana Maria Markovic is such a big fan of the Portuguese legend.

Fernando Santos reacts to calls of Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo being asked to be dropped

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was left dejected after yet another poor performance in his side's 1-0 defeat to Spain in the UEFA Nations League. The 2016 European champions failed to make the top four of the tournament because of the loss.

Ronaldo was yet again unable to find the back of the net. He has scored only one goal in 10 games for club and country so far this season.

Amidst calls for the Portuguese captain to be dropped, here's what Portugal manager Fernando Santos told reporters (via Manchester Evening News):

“What interests me is how the team played. Ronaldo had three or four chances. Two very good ones, which he usually scores. He didn't score. It's football.

"This is the second time we've conceded a goal right at the end [after the Serbia defeat]. If we have to defend we should defend with everything. The players and I are devastated at the end of this game.”

