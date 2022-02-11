“My agent told me this” – Antonio Conte reveals Manchester United wanted to sign him during playing career

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has revealed Manchester United wanted him during his playing days. The Italian claims his agent informed him of the interest but is unsure if there was anything concrete.

Conte has never played in the Premier League during his playing days but is in his second spell as a manager in the league. The Italian was at Chelsea for two seasons and is currently at Tottenham after taking over from Nuno Espírito Santo.

While speaking to the media this week, Conte revealed there was a chance to join the Red Devils, but during his playing days. The Italian was linked with the Old Trafford side for some time when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was struggling but instead joined Tottenham.

"In the past, I would have liked to play in the Premier League. I tried to get this experience. I know that Alex Ferguson liked my football. I know that in the past it was a moment that maybe Manchester United wanted to bring me there. My agent told me this but I don't know if this is a lie or the truth!"

Tottenham wanted Antonio Conte could move to Manchester United

Tottenham have been warned by Jamie O'Hara that Antonio Conte could move to Old Trafford soon. The former midfielder believes the manager needs to be backed if Spurs are keen to keep him for a long time.

"I look at Antonio Conte, and I haven't seen his interviews after tonight's game, but the last few I've seen of him he looks defeated. He's not the same on the side as he was when he first came in. He looks like he's lost the passion a little bit. He's looking at the side thinking 'what chance have I got'. He's having to play Doherty left wing-back again."

"The players we've got out there – Emerson Royal we've signed him, Bryan Gil we've signed him this season, it's not good enough. Daniel Levy, if he doesn't buy and doesn't bring in some top quality players then Antonio Conte will walk. He will walk, I'm telling you. If Manchester United phoned him tomorrow and said 'we want you', he would seriously think about leaving."

Spurs lost 3-2 to Southampton at home last night despite leading 2-1 until the 78th minute of the game.

