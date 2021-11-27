“My agents are starting to look to the right and to the left” – Arsenal star reveals he could leave Emirates for ‘beautiful project’

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has revealed he could move away from the Gunners in the near future. According to Lacazette, his agents are looking at potential destinations for him and that he would be willing to leave the Emirates Stadium for a 'beautiful project'.

Speaking to Telefoot (via The Metro), Lacazette said:

“Of course, my agents are starting to look to the right and to the left. But not until January, I really want to focus myself on something."

The Arsenal man further added:

"And then we will see what is on offer, if the challenges are interesting, if there are beautiful projects, how they are counting on me… so there are still many questions, I prefer to wait until January to position myself.”

Lacazette has recently been linked with moves to clubs like AC Milan and Newcastle United in potential January moves.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is being tracked by Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Newcastle and AC Milan. (Calciomercato) Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is being tracked by Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Newcastle and AC Milan. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal signed Lacazette in 2017 from Lyon for €53 million + add ons. Since then, it has been a topsy-turvy ride for him with the north London club. With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leading the attack, Lacazette has found it hard to be the team's main striker.

The Frenchman has made just 10 appearances for Arsenal this season in all competitions, with most of them coming as a substitute. He has scored three goals and made one assist in that time period.

Now it seems likely that he will make a move in the January transfer window. Arsenal would also like to get Lacazette's wages off their bill. The Frenchman currently earns £200,000 per week, according to reports.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also spoke about Lacazette's situation

Lacazette's contract with Arsenal expires in June 2022 and both parties seem reluctant to negotiate a new contract. Speaking about the situation, Arteta said:

"That’s a position that’s happening more and more in football. He is not the only one, we have a few. That’s something we have to deal with, with contracts that they were coming from a few years ago, with certain particularities. We knew that was the case. I have already spoken with them individually about how we have to handle those situations the best possible way and that’s it."

Gurjit @GurjitAFC Arteta on Lacazette being able to speak to other clubs in January: "Things have happened in the last few seasons for different players, where those possibilities are there. The demands dont change. Whether you have a 6 month or 6 year contract, you are still employed at the club" Arteta on Lacazette being able to speak to other clubs in January: "Things have happened in the last few seasons for different players, where those possibilities are there. The demands dont change. Whether you have a 6 month or 6 year contract, you are still employed at the club" https://t.co/3bifE9C3q4

Arteta further added:

"It’s the situation that we have, whether you are concerned or not. Things have happened in the last few seasons for different players, where those possibilities are there. Sometimes the club has more control and sometimes the player has some more control. The important thing is that communication is clear, and the intentions of both parties, while they are together, are very clear.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With an exit from Arsenal likely, it will be interesting to see where Lacazette plies his trade next.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar