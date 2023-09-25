“My best choice” – Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes sends adorable message to partner as they celebrate 3-year anniversary 

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes recently replied to his wife, Gabrielle Figueiredo's social media post where she celebrated the third anniversary of their relationship.

The couple started dating in September 2020 and tied the knot in June earlier this year in a private ceremony.

Figueiredo recently took to Instagram and uploaded a video clip, in which the couple can be seen enjoying different moments in their love life. She captioned the post:

"Better together 3 years and counting!!! LOVE YOU minha vida!!!"

Commenting on the post, the Arsenal defender replied:

"My companion, my loyal shoulder... My best choice, may God continue to watch over us and our family!! I love you so much, my life."

According to The Sun, Gabrielle Figueiredo was born in Rio de Janeiro in 1997. She currently works as a model and a social media influencer. In addition to that, she's also a beauty expert, who owns a fashion and make-up brand.

Two Arsenal stars can return in injuries in the next few matches

Arsenal played their second draw of the 2023-24 Premier League season on Sunday (September 24) against rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby. Mikel Arteta's summer signing Declan Rice was substituted at halftime after he looked in discomfort.

As revealed by BBC, the defensive midfielder has been suffering from a back issue. Fortunately, the former West Ham United star's injury is not serious and he will be possibly available for the Gunners' Carabao Cup fixture against Brentford on September 27.

Meanwhile, as revealed by Arteta, Leandro Trossard also missed the important derby due to a muscular injury. Gabriel Martinelli has also been suffering from a hamstring injury.

However, according to the Arsenal boss, the Brazilian winger can possibly make his comeback in the Gunners' trip to Bournemouth on September 30.

"With Gaby we are still assessing him and so let’s see whether he can make the game or not," Arteta said via the Football London

The Spaniard also gave a date for Martinelli's return, saying only "October". The Gunners will be hosting Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on October 8. Hence, Arteta would be hoping for Martinelli's return ahead of the big clash.