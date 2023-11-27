"My boy" - Jude Bellingham in awe of Liverpool superstar after what he did in 1-1 Man City draw

Jude Bellingham was in awe of his England teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold after the latter scored Liverpool's equalizer in the 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Saturday, Nov. 25.

The Premier League clash saw the Cityzens control most of the proceedings, keeping 60% of the ball. It was attacker Erling Haaland's 27th-minute strike that earned Pep Guardiola's men their only goal of the match.

Despite managing to hold on to the single-goal advantage for the longest period in the game, the Reds right-back came up with an equalizer 10 minutes before time. After a brilliant first touch just inside the box, Alexander-Arnold fired a grounded attempt to Ederson's right, which found the bottom corner.

The moment must have come as a huge relief for the defender, who was under immense pressure in one-on-one situations against Jeremy Doku on the night. During the match, the 25-year-old was dribbled past seven times and won just five of his 15 ground duels.

However, his stunning strike drew the attention of England teammate Jude Bellingham, with whom the defender has shared the pitch six times. The Liverpool man shared an Instagram post after helping his side secure a draw against the Premier League champions, to which Bellingham replied:

"My boy."

Jude Bellingham reacting to Trent Alexander-Arnold's Instagram post

After coming away with a point from the Etihad Stadium, Jurgen Klopp's men are now placed third in the Premier League standings, with 28 points from 13 matches. They're two points behind leaders Arsenal and one behind second-place Manchester City.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reacts to Trent Alexander-Arnold's performance against Manchester City

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for first-choice right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold following his performance against Manchester City on Saturday.

In an attacking sense, the defender managed a 76% passing accuracy, found his target through four of eight attempted long balls, and successfully completed two dribbles.

Addressing his performance, Klopp said after the match (via Liverpool's official website):

"Very good. He played a really good game, super-influential. Trent was pretty influential today, in a good way."

This season, the full-back has appeared 15 times across all competitions for the Merseysiders, bagging a goal and three assists. Overall, he's completed 288 senior appearances for the Reds, scoring 17 goals and assisting 75.