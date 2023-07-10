“My bro” – Real Madrid midfielder celebrates reunion with Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid midfielder Reinier Jesus recently posted a message on social media celebrating his reunion with former Borussia Dortmund teammate Jude Bellingham.

Jesus, 21, joined Los Blancos from Brazilian club Flamengo in 2020. However, he hasn't yet made a senior appearance for the club, spending most of his time on loan at clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Girona.

Jesus played alongside Bellingham during his Dortmund stint. Madrid Zone's Twitter page posted about the duo reuniting in the Spanish capital. Jesus quote-tweeted the picture.

"My broo," Jesus wrote alongside a heart hands and a white heart emoji.

Jesus made 18 appearances for Girona during the 2022-23 season, scoring two goals and providing one assist. He spent two seasons on loan at Dortmund and made 39 appearances for the Bundesliga giants.

The Brazilian midfielder has reportedly failed to impress Real Madrid's higher management. According to Fichajes, Los Blancos are keen to offload the Brazilian who joined from Flamengo for €30 million.

Jude Bellingham provided a fitness update as he joined Real Madrid's training

Real Madrid have already made a marquee signing this summer, in the form of 20-year-old midfield sensation Jude Bellingham. The Englishman completed a £88.5 million move from Borussia Dortmund.

Despite his young age, Bellingham is already one of the best midfielders in the world. However, he missed the final stages of the 2022-23 season with a knee injury and didn't participate in England's latest international fixtures either.

Bellingham recently provided an update about his fitness as he began pre-season training with Los Blancos. The midfielder said (via Managing Madrid):

"I’m feeling fine and I’m ready for the first training session. I’m ready to play and my knee is perfectly fine."

Bellingham appears to be the final piece in Real Madrid's succession planning for veteran midfielders Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

While both Kroos and Modric have extended their stay at the club for another season, Los Blancos already have a core of three of the most exciting young midfielders in the world. They signed Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco last year and Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes in 2021.

