"My childhood hero" - 20-year-old defender shows off tattoo of 'idol' PSG superstar Lionel Messi, video goes viral

Lionel Messi's global appeal extends far and wide, and one fan expressed his devotion by commemorating the PSG superstar's 2022 World Cup victory in tattoo form. Amid the ongoing 2023 under-20 World Cup, Israel defender Stav Lemkin displayed his tribute to Messi during a candid conversation with ESPN Argentina.

The 20-year-old raised his shorts to showcase a tattoo of Lionel Messi raising the World Cup, as can be seen in this video below:

SportsCenter @SC_ESPN "ERA MI HÉROE DE LA INFANCIA, ES MÍ ÍDOLO..." Stav Lemkin, zaguero del Hapoel Tel Aviv y de la Selección de Israel Sub 20 que hace historia en Argentina, habló sobre su tatuaje de Leo Messi. "ERA MI HÉROE DE LA INFANCIA, ES MÍ ÍDOLO..." Stav Lemkin, zaguero del Hapoel Tel Aviv y de la Selección de Israel Sub 20 que hace historia en Argentina, habló sobre su tatuaje de Leo Messi. https://t.co/MHNmkGWIHT

Lemkin revealed to the reporter:

"He was my childhood hero, he's my idol."

Lemkin and his teammates have found themselves in the global spotlight after a thrilling triumph over the much-favoured Brazilian side. They clinched a 3-2 victory in the quarter-final standoff. The game was fraught with tension that extended well into extra time, punctuated by missed penalties from the Israeli side.

However, Stav Lemkin's side prevailed, advancing to a promising semi-final encounter with Uruguay. The initial half of the match proved barren in terms of goals.

It was Brazil's Marcos Leonardo who first broke the deadlock, only for Anan Khalaili of Israel to return the favor with a ferocious header merely four minutes afterwards.

As extra time dawned, Matheus Nascimento propelled Brazil into a 2-1 lead, only for Israel's Hamza Shibi to promptly equalize from point-blank range just two minutes later. In the second half of the extra time, it was Dor David Turgeman who secured the decisive goal that saw them push ahead of their South American counterparts.

Reverence for Lionel Messi in the PSG dressing room revealed

Lionel Messi's impact on PSG is described as "crazy" by former teammate Ander Herrera, with the Argentine legend earning unmatched respect during his tenure. As Messi's two-year spell at Parc des Princes draws to a close without a contract extension, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is poised to enter free agency.

Despite facing a challenging period in France marked by dissenting fans, Messi maintained an aura within his squad and the broader PSG organization. Midfielder Ander Herrera opened up to ESPN about the overwhelming respect Messi commanded within the team (via GOAL):

"There is enormous respect for Leo. He has the respect of everyone because Leo is something else. He is unique in history, a guy who has seven Ballon d'Ors. The way he behaves, the respect with which he treats everybody at the club, crazy."

As Lionel Messi wraps up his PSG stint, his legacy in France may have been fraught with ups and downs. However, within the dressing room, his presence will be remembered as nothing short of extraordinary.

