“My concern is just purely around that” – Gary Neville makes bold prediction on why Arsenal might miss out on top four

Former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville has pointed out why Arsenal might miss out on a top-four finish this season.

The Gunners missed out on Champions League qualification last season by just two points but have invested heavily on their squad this summer.

However, Sky Sports pundit Neville believes that the same fate could be awaiting the Gunners this time out as well due to their lack of experience.

Neville has claimed that the north London club should have secured a top-four finish last season but were bettered by the experience of Antonio Conte and his Spurs side. Neville said on The Overlap, as quoted by The Sun:

"I just worry about the experience in terms of a young manager. To be fair, it’s not unfounded, the evidence is there.

Arsenal



Our 2022/23 season starts here



Premier League football is back. Our 2022/23 season starts here

"Last season, Arsenal should have finished in the top four. But in the end, the experience of Antonio Conte, the experience of the Tottenham Hotspur players [meant they did instead]."

Neville has suggested that both Manchester United and Chelsea will need to blow up for the Gunners to achieve a top-four finish this time around. He added:

"In that game [Tottenham 3-0 Arsenal], Spurs’ experience on that night, it was alarming how naive Arsenal were and how short they were. My concern is just purely around that.

"I know Chelsea and Manchester United are struggling a bit in terms of where they are and they might both blow up, but I think both will have to happen in order for Arsenal to land in the top four."

Can Arsenal prove Gary Neville wrong?

Arsenal have done quite a commendable job so far during the summer transfer window to bolster their squad.

The Gunners have made five additions to their squad in the form of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner, and Marquinhos.

Arteta's side have also enjoyed a flawless pre-season and will be high on confidence ahead of their first game of the campaign.

Jason Soutar



"We will have to be attentive to Arsenal, which has put together a great project with the help of Arteta and I think that this year they will give people something to talk about."



Sergio Aguero thinks Arsenal will finish in the top four in 2022/23: "We will have to be attentive to Arsenal, which has put together a great project with the help of Arteta and I think that this year they will give people something to talk about."

The Gunners travel to Selhurst Park to take on south London club Crystal Palace, managed by former skipper Patrick Vieira.

Arsenal lost 3-0 to the Eagles last season away from home while managing a 2-2 draw at home.

However, a lot has changed since then and the Gunners look capable of being absolutely devastating if their pre-season form is considered.

Early signs suggest that they certainly have what it takes to notch down a Champions League spot this time around.

