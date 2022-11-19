“My confidence was going down and down wondering how they will stop him” – Peter Crouch and Joe Cole in agreement over who will win 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former England internationals Peter Crouch and Joe Cole are in agreement that Brazil will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Selecao enter the tournament as a five-time world champion. However, their last win came in the 2002 edition in Japan and Korea.

Cole and Crouch are backing Tite's team to break the two-decade-long drought in Qatar this time around.

Speaking on LadBible's Agree to Disagree tournament, Crouch said (via Sport BIBLE):

“They have an incredible squad right the way through. We are so focused on our nation that you forget how strong all these other nations are. I can’t strongly agree because there are other great teams, but you can’t bet against them.”

Cole said:

“I’ve been really confident with England for months about doing it and then just reeling off the Brazil squad, my confidence was going down and down and wondering how they will stop him.”

The duo also spoke about England's chances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as Crouch said:

“For the tournament to be a success they at least have to reach a semi-final or final, That’s so difficult for me to say and not what people want to hear but Gareth Southgate has done an amazing job. I just think there’s some top teams out there and I feel we need to view the semi-final as a success.”

Cole added:

“You expect us to get out of the group and I think we will come into the tournament as it goes along. I think we need to be brave, we just need to keep on that wave of semi-finals and finals. I’m optimistic and I strongly agree we are going to do it this year.”

England will commence their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign against Iran on November 21.

Joe Cole and Peter Crouch agree that Lionel Messi will shine at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina Training and Press Conference - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

Joe Cole and Peter Crouch have opined that Lionel Messi is set to have an eye-catching campaign in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Crouch said:

“There’s obviously Benzema, Mbappe – there’s easily players who can be player of the tournament but a safe bet is Messi. Regardless if they win it or not, he could easily be Golden Boot and best player of the tournament.”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Lionel Messi gets his official 2022 World Cup portrait 📸 Lionel Messi gets his official 2022 World Cup portrait 📸 https://t.co/GUqFFNTkbr

Cole said:

“If they don’t win the tournament it just leaves the [greatest player] argument open. If Argentina wins the World Cup and Messi stars it’s pretty much done, This season he’s hit the ground running, he’s in-form, they haven’t lost in 35 games. Regardless of whether they win it, I still feel he’ll perform and he’ll be the best player.”

Argentina will face Saudi Arabia in their FIFA World Cup opener on November 22.

Poll : 0 votes